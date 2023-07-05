Sweet-Tart Raspberry Vinaigrette
Fresh summer raspberries lend their color and sweet-tart flavor to this fruity dressing. It’s great on tender greens, such as baby spinach, or as a sauce for grilled or roasted fish.
This recipe is featured in the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. If the dressing separates, whisk it back together before serving.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Ingredients
- 1/2 pint (1 cup) fresh or frozen raspberries
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey or granulated sugar (optional)
- Fine salt (optional)
- Freshly cracked black pepper (optional)
- Water or pomegranate juice (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a blender, combine the raspberries, olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, mustard and honey or sugar, if using. Cover tightly and blend until smooth. Taste, and season with salt and/or pepper, if desired.
Step 2
Strain through a fine-mesh strainer if you’d prefer your dressing to be seedless. If you would like a thinner dressing, whisk in some water or pomegranate juice, a few tablespoons at a time, until it reaches your desired consistency. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3 tablespoons)
Calories
132
Carbohydrates
3 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
14 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
45 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Ann Maloney.