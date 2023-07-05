Sweet-Tart Raspberry Vinaigrette on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post )
Sweet-Tart Raspberry Vinaigrette

By G. Daniela Galarza

Fresh summer raspberries lend their color and sweet-tart flavor to this fruity dressing. It’s great on tender greens, such as baby spinach, or as a sauce for grilled or roasted fish.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 1 week. If the dressing separates, whisk it back together before serving.

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 8 (makes 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 pint (1 cup) fresh or frozen raspberries
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey or granulated sugar (optional)
  • Fine salt (optional)
  • Freshly cracked black pepper (optional)
  • Water or pomegranate juice (optional)

Directions

Time Icon Total: 5 mins

  1. Step 1

    In a blender, combine the raspberries, olive oil, red wine vinegar, balsamic vinegar, mustard and honey or sugar, if using. Cover tightly and blend until smooth. Taste, and season with salt and/or pepper, if desired.

  2. Step 2

    Strain through a fine-mesh strainer if you’d prefer your dressing to be seedless. If you would like a thinner dressing, whisk in some water or pomegranate juice, a few tablespoons at a time, until it reaches your desired consistency. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (3 tablespoons)

  • Calories

    132

  • Carbohydrates

    3 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    14 g

  • Fiber

    1 g

  • Protein

    0 g

  • Saturated Fat

    2 g

  • Sodium

    45 mg

  • Sugar

    1 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.

Tested by Ann Maloney.

