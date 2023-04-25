Tangy Mee Goreng
Mee goreng means “fried noodles” in Malay. The dish “likely originated in China, but today it is one of the most popular street foods in Southeast Asia and involves noodles stir-fried with vegetables, egg (or shrimp or meat), and a light soy and vinegar sauce,” Maya Kaimal explains in her cookbook, “Indian Flavor Every Day.” Kaimal credits her father, Chandran, for the recipe, which she copied from a handwritten index card from the 1970s.
Substitutions:To make the dish vegan, omit the eggs or substitute marinated seared tofu. If you want the dish a bit less spicy, remove the seeds from your jalapeño.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from ”Indian Flavor Every Day” by Maya Kaimal (Clarkson Potter, 2023).
Ingredients
For the pasta
- Fine salt
- 8 ounces spaghetti or linguine
- Neutral oil, for drizzling
For the sauce
- Generous 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 serrano or jalapeño chile pepper, stemmed and thinly sliced
For the eggs and vegetables
- 2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon neutral oil, such as canola, divided
- 2 large eggs
- Fine salt
- 1 large white or yellow onion (8 ounces), halved and sliced, 1/4-inch-thick
- 12 ounces green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 5 ounces baby spinach
- 3 scallions, thinly sliced, for serving
- Chili crisp, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente. Drain, transfer to a large bowl and toss with a little oil to prevent sticking.
Step 2
Make the sauce: While the pasta boils, in a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, vinegar, sugar and chile and set aside.
Step 3
Make the eggs and vegetables: In a wok or large nonstick pan over medium heat, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil until it shimmers. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs with a pinch of salt and add it to the hot pan. Swirl the pan around so the egg cooks in an even layer, like a crepe. Once it’s firm but not dry on top, carefully flip it to briefly cook the other side, then transfer to a cutting board.
Step 4
Cut the eggs into two half-moons, then stack them and cut into 1/4-inch-wide strips.
Step 5
In the same pan over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the cabbage and stir-fry until it wilts, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the spinach, in batches if necessary, and cook just long enough to slightly wilt it, about 2 minutes more.
Step 6
Add the pasta and use tongs or two spoons to toss and mix everything together until the entire mixture is hot, adjusting the heat as needed. Transfer the egg strips and sauce to the pan and toss again until well coated and the sauce is just slightly reduced, about 2 minutes.
Step 7
Transfer to a warm serving bowl, garnish with the scallions and serve with chili crisp on the side, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving: (1 1/4 cups), based on 6
Calories
381
Carbohydrates
57 g
Cholesterol
93 mg
Fat
11 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
867 mg
Sugar
8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.