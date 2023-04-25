Tangy Mee Goreng

By Ann Maloney

Mee goreng means “fried noodles” in Malay. The dish “likely originated in China, but today it is one of the most popular street foods in Southeast Asia and involves noodles stir-fried with vegetables, egg (or shrimp or meat), and a light soy and vinegar sauce,” Maya Kaimal explains in her cookbook, “Indian Flavor Every Day.” Kaimal credits her father, Chandran, for the recipe, which she copied from a handwritten index card from the 1970s.

Substitutions:To make the dish vegan, omit the eggs or substitute marinated seared tofu. If you want the dish a bit less spicy, remove the seeds from your jalapeño.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.