Tarragon Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is timeless; chicken salad flavored with tarragon — or sometimes dill — and studded with nuts and fruit was a 1980s special. In this recipe, Martha Stewart doubles down on the sweet-and-savory combination by serving her chicken salad on slices of nutty, cinnamon-spiced carrot bread (see related recipe). It was popular at parties, as an hors d’oeuvre.
Stewart suggests grapes or apples as possible mix-ins and notes that cucumber or baguette rounds would make fine bases; endive boats or lettuce wraps would also work as would crispy croissants or toast.
NOTE: If chicken breasts are very large, cut them in half before roasting for faster roasting.
The chicken can be roasted, cooled and refrigerated 2 days in advance. The chicken salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Adapted from “Entertaining” by Martha Stewart (Clarkson Potter, 1982).
Ingredients
- Unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1/4 (about 3 ounces) white or yellow onion, thinly sliced
- Leaves of fresh herbs, such as parsley, thyme and basil
- 2 bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts (about 10 ounces each)
- Juice of 0.25 lemon
- Fine salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon (may substitute 1.5 teaspoons dried tarragon)
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sour cream, or more as needed
- 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise, or more as needed
- 1/2 cup finely chopped celery (optional)
- 1/2 cup (about 2 ounces) chopped pecans (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Generously grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with butter.
Step 2
Scatter the onion slices and a generous amount of herbs on the baking sheet, then lay the chicken breast halves on top, skin side up, in a single layer. Sprinkle with lemon juice, then season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, until the meat’s juices run clear, and the internal temperature is 155 degrees. Do not overcook. Let the chicken rest for 5 minutes and check the temperature again, it should be 165. Let cool.
Step 3
Discard the herbs and onions. Remove and discard the skin and bones and shred the chicken, or cut it into slivers or small cubes and transfer to a bowl. Add the tarragon and season lightly with salt and pepper, tossing to incorporate.
Step 4
In a separate bowl, stir together the sour cream and mayonnaise until combined. Add to the chicken a bit at a time to produce a salad that is creamy but not wet. Mix in more of the sour cream and mayonnaise, to reach desired texture.
Step 5
Stir in the celery and the pecans, if using. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if desired. Serve right away or refrigerate and serve chilled.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (scant 3/4 cup) based on 6
Calories
140
Cholesterol
60 mg
Fat
6 g
Protein
21 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
180 mg
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney