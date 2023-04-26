Tarragon Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is timeless; chicken salad flavored with tarragon — or sometimes dill — and studded with nuts and fruit was a 1980s special. In this recipe, Martha Stewart doubles down on the sweet-and-savory combination by serving her chicken salad on slices of nutty, cinnamon-spiced carrot bread (see related recipe). It was popular at parties, as an hors d’oeuvre.

Stewart suggests grapes or apples as possible mix-ins and notes that cucumber or baguette rounds would make fine bases; endive boats or lettuce wraps would also work as would crispy croissants or toast.

NOTE: If chicken breasts are very large, cut them in half before roasting for faster roasting.

The chicken can be roasted, cooled and refrigerated 2 days in advance. The chicken salad can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 3 days.