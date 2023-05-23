Thai Curry Snow Pea Stir-Fry

By Joe Yonan

This lightning-quick, fiery dish from Hetty McKinnon takes so little effort you’ll be surprised at how satisfying its textures and flavors are to eat. Using store-bought Thai curry paste is the key to both the flavor and the speed. Serve with rice or noodles as a main dish, or without as a side or starter.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Freezing is not recommended.

Substitutions: No coconut cream? Use coconut milk, vegan yogurt or cream.

No snow peas? Use sugar snap peas, green beans or asparagus.

No peanuts? Use cashews or almonds.