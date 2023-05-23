Thai Curry Snow Pea Stir-Fry
This lightning-quick, fiery dish from Hetty McKinnon takes so little effort you’ll be surprised at how satisfying its textures and flavors are to eat. Using store-bought Thai curry paste is the key to both the flavor and the speed. Serve with rice or noodles as a main dish, or without as a side or starter.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days. Freezing is not recommended.
Substitutions: No coconut cream? Use coconut milk, vegan yogurt or cream.
No snow peas? Use sugar snap peas, green beans or asparagus.
No peanuts? Use cashews or almonds.
Adapted from “Tenderheart” by Hetty McKinnon (Knopf, 2023).
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil
- 10 ounces snow peas, trimmed and halved diagonally
- 2 cloves garlic, finely grated or pressed
- 2 1/2 tablespoons vegan Thai red or green curry paste (such as Thai Kitchen brand)
- 5 tablespoons coconut cream, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro or basil leaves (or both), for serving
- 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, chopped
- 1 lime, quartered
- Rice or noodles, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the snow peas and garlic and stir-fry until the snow peas are bright green, 1 minute. Add the curry paste, half of the coconut cream and the salt, and stir-fry until the snow peas are crisp-tender and still a vibrant green, 1 to 2 minutes.
Step 2
Transfer the snow peas to a serving plate. Drizzle with the remaining coconut cream and scatter with the fresh herbs and peanuts. Serve with the lime wedges and, if desired, rice or noodles.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup)
Calories
210
Carbohydrates
22 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
12 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
545 mg
Sugar
16 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan.