Thai-Style Chicken Curry

By Becky Krystal

This saucy curry comes together in a snap with a store-bought rotisserie chicken, frozen vegetables, canned coconut milk and jarred curry paste. We wouldn’t call this an authentic Thai curry, but it delivers hearty comfort and bold flavors in a weeknight- and pantry-friendly package.

We recommend pulling the meat off the bones of the chicken and removing the skin when you bring it home. After that, the curry is done in just over 20 minutes. Be sure to taste the chicken on its own and adjust the salt level in the recipe as needed.

We are giving a range for the amount of curry paste depending on how strong you want the flavor.

Where to buy: Jarred curry paste, such as Thai Kitchen brand, can be found at grocery stores. A wider variety of brands can be found at Asian markets or online.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: No meat? >> Substitute cubed firm or extra-firm tofu for the chicken.