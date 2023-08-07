Thai-Style Chicken Curry
This saucy curry comes together in a snap with a store-bought rotisserie chicken, frozen vegetables, canned coconut milk and jarred curry paste. We wouldn’t call this an authentic Thai curry, but it delivers hearty comfort and bold flavors in a weeknight- and pantry-friendly package.
We recommend pulling the meat off the bones of the chicken and removing the skin when you bring it home. After that, the curry is done in just over 20 minutes. Be sure to taste the chicken on its own and adjust the salt level in the recipe as needed.
We are giving a range for the amount of curry paste depending on how strong you want the flavor.
Where to buy: Jarred curry paste, such as Thai Kitchen brand, can be found at grocery stores. A wider variety of brands can be found at Asian markets or online.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: No meat? >> Substitute cubed firm or extra-firm tofu for the chicken.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as vegetable, canola, refined coconut or grapeseed
- 3 to 4 tablespoons Thai curry paste (red, green or yellow)
- One (14-ounce) can unsweetened full-fat coconut milk
- 1 teaspoon fish sauce (optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
- Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)
- One (1-pound) bag mixed frozen vegetables, such as stir-fry or Asian-style blends
- 4 cups (about 1 pound) cooked chicken, torn into bite-size pieces (from one 2-pound chicken)
- Chopped fresh herbs, such as Thai or Italian basil or cilantro, for garnish (optional)
- Rice or rice noodles, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the curry paste and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the coconut milk until the curry paste is evenly distributed. Add the fish sauce, if using, salt and crushed red pepper flakes to taste, if using.
Step 2
Add the frozen vegetables. Bring the liquid to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. As you’re stirring, break up any frozen vegetables that are stuck together.
Step 3
Add the chicken and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, sprinkle with the fresh herbs, if using, and serve warm, with rice or rice noodles.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (scant 1 cup), based on 6
Calories
337
Carbohydrates
14 g
Cholesterol
83 mg
Fat
22 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
24 g
Saturated Fat
14 g
Sodium
805 mg
Sugar
0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Tested by Becky Krystal.