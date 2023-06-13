Tofu, Pea and Mushroom Miso Soup

By Ann Maloney

Corinne Trang, author of “Twist on Tofu,” says “let the weather inspire what you put in the pot” with this simple miso soup. Here, the miso broth contains bites of silken tofu, peas, seaweed and scallions, which is how the soup is “served in typical Japanese sushi restaurants,” but she suggests adding noodles, spinach and other types of vegetables to make it heartier.

It can be difficult to remove soft or silken tofu from its container in one piece. To try to get it out whole, use sharp kitchen scissors to cut off the four corners of the box and, with your hands or a sharp knife, remove the plastic wrap. Gently pull the long sides of the box away from the tofu just a bit and run each side under a thin stream of water. Let the tofu drain for a minute. Then, place a cutting board over the tofu, and flip it over. It should slide out, but it’s okay if a piece or two breaks off. Just drop them into the soup.

Where to buy: Wakame, a type of seaweed, is available at Asian markets and online.

Storage: Refrigerate the soup base and tofu separately for up to 5 days.