Tofu, Pea and Mushroom Miso Soup
Corinne Trang, author of “Twist on Tofu,” says “let the weather inspire what you put in the pot” with this simple miso soup. Here, the miso broth contains bites of silken tofu, peas, seaweed and scallions, which is how the soup is “served in typical Japanese sushi restaurants,” but she suggests adding noodles, spinach and other types of vegetables to make it heartier.
It can be difficult to remove soft or silken tofu from its container in one piece. To try to get it out whole, use sharp kitchen scissors to cut off the four corners of the box and, with your hands or a sharp knife, remove the plastic wrap. Gently pull the long sides of the box away from the tofu just a bit and run each side under a thin stream of water. Let the tofu drain for a minute. Then, place a cutting board over the tofu, and flip it over. It should slide out, but it’s okay if a piece or two breaks off. Just drop them into the soup.
Where to buy: Wakame, a type of seaweed, is available at Asian markets and online.
Storage: Refrigerate the soup base and tofu separately for up to 5 days.
Adapted from “Twist on Tofu” by Corinne Trang (Storey Publishing, 2023).
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon wakame
- 4 cups water, plus more as needed
- 1/2 cup shiro miso (white miso)
- 6 medium fresh shiitake mushrooms (4 stems total), undefined removed and caps julienned
- 1/2 cup fresh or frozen peas
- One (12-ounce) container silken tofu, any kind
- 4 tablespoons toasted sesame oil, for garnish
- 1 scallion, thinly sliced into rounds, for garnish
- 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger, for garnish (optional)
- Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)
- Shichimi togarashi, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Place the seaweed in a cup and add just enough water to cover.
Step 2
In a medium pot over high heat, bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and whisk in the miso until fully combined. Add the mushrooms and peas and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes.
Step 3
While the mushrooms simmer, cut the tofu lengthwise into 4 sticks. Turn each piece onto its side and halve each lengthwise, then crosswise into 4 pieces. You should have 32 cubes.
Step 4
Drain the wakame and discard the liquid. Divide it and the tofu among individual soup bowls. Pour an equal amount of soup with the mushrooms and peas, into each bowl. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon of the oil, a quarter of the scallions, and if using, some of the ginger, sesame seeds and a pinch or two of shichimi togarashi.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/4 cup)
Calories
253
Carbohydrates
20 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
18 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
8 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
693 mg
Sugar
11 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.