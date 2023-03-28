Tofu 'Shakshuka'
The unfettered brilliance and revered simplicity of shakshuka – the beloved North African dish of eggs baked in a rich tomato sauce now popular throughout the Middle East – provides the inspiration for this plant-based meal. Pan-fried extra-firm tofu steps in for the eggs here, delivering a hearty plate that comes together with just a handful of pantry ingredients. A quality harissa paste is important for this pared-back sauce, as it will inject complex flavor without the need to reach for other ingredients (look for a paste that is a brick-red color, such as the one made by from New York Shuk). Keep this method of frying extra-firm tofu in your back pocket. It’s one of the best ways of preparing it for salads.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: If you prefer, substitute tofu with halloumi, paneer, feta or eggs.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 (14-ounce) package extra-firm tofu, drained, patted dry and sliced into 1/4-inch-thick slabs
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 mediumyellow onions (1 pound total), halved and thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons harissa paste, such as New York Shuk Signature Harissa
- 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons water
- Handful tender fresh herbs, such as cilantro, dill or mint leaves, for serving (optional)
- Crusty bread or flatbread, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Heat your largest well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat (if using cast iron, heat it for 2 to 3 minutes, until very hot, to prevent the tofu from sticking). Drizzle in 1 tablespoon of the oil and carefully add the tofu slices (the oil may spit, so stand back) in a single layer. Season generously with salt and pepper and cook, undisturbed, until the bottom is golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the pieces and cook on the other side until the bottom is golden, another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Step 2
Return the skillet to the stovetop and reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, along with the onions, and season with 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Cook, tossing the onions, until soft and golden, 5 to 6 minutes.
Step 3
Add the harissa and cook, stirring, until the paste starts to caramelize and stick to the pan, about 1 minute. Add the crushed tomatoes and water, and stir to loosen the sauce. Cover and cook until the flavors meld and the sauce thickens, about 10 minutes.
Step 4
Season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and a big pinch of black pepper. Taste to make sure the seasoning is right, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if desired. Add the tofu to the sauce and let warm through, about 2 minutes.
Step 5
Serve from the skillet, topped with the herbs, if you like, and crusty bread or flatbread on the side.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3 1/2 ounces tofu and 3/4 cup sauce)
Calories
250
Carbohydrates
20 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
15 g
Fiber
7 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
779 mg
Sugar
10 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Anna Rodriguez.