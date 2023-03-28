Tofu 'Shakshuka'

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

The unfettered brilliance and revered simplicity of shakshuka – the beloved North African dish of eggs baked in a rich tomato sauce now popular throughout the Middle East – provides the inspiration for this plant-based meal. Pan-fried extra-firm tofu steps in for the eggs here, delivering a hearty plate that comes together with just a handful of pantry ingredients. A quality harissa paste is important for this pared-back sauce, as it will inject complex flavor without the need to reach for other ingredients (look for a paste that is a brick-red color, such as the one made by from New York Shuk). Keep this method of frying extra-firm tofu in your back pocket. It’s one of the best ways of preparing it for salads.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: If you prefer, substitute tofu with halloumi, paneer, feta or eggs.