Tomato Bruschetta

By Joe Yonan

This take on the classic Italian antipasto maximizes the tomatoes’ flavor by giving them time to marinate with olive oil, garlic and salt. Another key technique is to get the bread almost charred, in keeping with the meaning of its name in Italian: Bruschetta is derived from “bruciare,” or to burn. This is particularly good with a flavorful, grassy, fresh olive oil; don’t skimp on it. Serve immediately after topping the bread, as it can start to get soggy if it sits for more than a few minutes.

Note: The tomato seeds and extra liquid from the marinated tomatoes can be pureed for a refreshing drink, added to soups and stews, or frozen in ice cube trays and added to bloody marys or other drinks.

Storage: The finished dish is best eaten fresh. Refrigerate the marinated tomatoes for up to 1 day. Store the toasted bread in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.