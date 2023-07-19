Tomato Bruschetta
This take on the classic Italian antipasto maximizes the tomatoes’ flavor by giving them time to marinate with olive oil, garlic and salt. Another key technique is to get the bread almost charred, in keeping with the meaning of its name in Italian: Bruschetta is derived from “bruciare,” or to burn. This is particularly good with a flavorful, grassy, fresh olive oil; don’t skimp on it. Serve immediately after topping the bread, as it can start to get soggy if it sits for more than a few minutes.
Note: The tomato seeds and extra liquid from the marinated tomatoes can be pureed for a refreshing drink, added to soups and stews, or frozen in ice cube trays and added to bloody marys or other drinks.
Storage: The finished dish is best eaten fresh. Refrigerate the marinated tomatoes for up to 1 day. Store the toasted bread in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.
Adapted from a recipe by Roberta Dowling, founder of the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts outside Boston.
Ingredients
- 4 large cloves garlic, divided
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
- 2 pounds small ripe but firm tomatoes (preferably Roma), halved, cored, seeded and cut into 1/4-inch dice
- 1/4 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- Eight (1/2-inch-thick) slices Italian country bread
Directions
Step 1
Press or grate two of the garlic cloves. Transfer to a large bowl and add the olive oil, tomatoes, basil and salt. Stir to combine and let marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours. Taste, and season with more salt as needed.
Step 2
Meanwhile, cut the other two garlic cloves in half lengthwise.
Step 3
In a grill pan over medium-high heat, grill the bread until deeply browned, with some charred spots, on both sides, 3 to 5 minutes per side. (Alternatively, you can use a gas or charcoal grill, or the broiler.) While the slices are still warm, rub each side with the cut garlic.
Step 4
Arrange the bread slices on a platter. Using a slotted spoon to leave behind extra liquid, divide the tomato mixture among the bread slices. Garnish with more basil, drizzle generously with more olive oil and serve. (If the bruschetta won’t be eaten immediately, set out the bread and tomato mixture separately, and let guests top the bread right before they eat.)
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 bruschetta), based on 8
Calories
163
Carbohydrates
20 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
8 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
3 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
398 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from a recipe by Roberta Dowling, founder of the Cambridge School of Culinary Arts outside Boston.
Tested by Joe Yonan.