The Tropical Standard Daiquiri
At Sunken Harbor Club in Brooklyn, bar manager Garret Richard incorporates many modern techniques in his approach to tropical drinks but uses traditional granulated sugar instead of simple syrup. This daiquiri from “Tropical Standard” the book Richard wrote with Ben Schaffer, has two notable tweaks: a hint of salt to enhance the other flavors and the use of a milk frother to incorporate the sugar into the drink. (You can get a milk frother for about $5, but the recipe is worth trying even without that tool; do a regular shake if you don’t have one.)
Note: For the salt solution, dissolve 3 1/4 teaspoons (20 grams) of fine salt in about 1/3 cup (80 grams) of warm water and stir to combine. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 months.
Adapted from “Tropical Standard: Cocktail Techniques & Reinvented Recipes” by Garret Richard and Ben Schaffer (Countryman Press, 2023).
Ingredients
- 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 5 drops salt solution (see Note)
- 2 ounces white rum
- 3 ice cubes
Directions
Step 1
Chill a cocktail coupe. In a cocktail shaker, combine the lime juice, sugar and salt solution and froth with a handheld milk frother until the sugar is dissolved. (Alternatively, seal the shaker and shake vigorously, about 15 seconds.) Add the rum and ice cubes and shake to chill and dilute, about 15 seconds. Double-strain into the coupe and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
181
Carbohydrates
14 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
149 mg
Sugar
12 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Tropical Standard: Cocktail Techniques & Reinvented Recipes” by Garret Richard and Ben Schaffer (Countryman Press, 2023).
Tested by M. Carrie Allan.