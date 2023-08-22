The Tropical Standard Daiquiri

By M. Carrie Allan

At Sunken Harbor Club in Brooklyn, bar manager Garret Richard incorporates many modern techniques in his approach to tropical drinks but uses traditional granulated sugar instead of simple syrup. This daiquiri from “Tropical Standard” the book Richard wrote with Ben Schaffer, has two notable tweaks: a hint of salt to enhance the other flavors and the use of a milk frother to incorporate the sugar into the drink. (You can get a milk frother for about $5, but the recipe is worth trying even without that tool; do a regular shake if you don’t have one.)

Note: For the salt solution, dissolve 3 1/4 teaspoons (20 grams) of fine salt in about 1/3 cup (80 grams) of warm water and stir to combine. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 months.