Tuna Pasta Salad

By Ann Maloney

This mild salad of tuna, macaroni and vegetables — a comfort food to many — provides a mixture of soft and crunchy textures in every bite. If you use oil-packed tuna, be sure to drain it well and pat it dry before adding to the salad. If you want to spice it up, add minced jalapeño peppers or crushed red pepper flakes, to taste. To save time, put your pasta and eggs on the stove to cook, and then begin chopping the vegetables.

Make ahead: The eggs can be cooked up to 3 days in advance; the pasta up to 1 day. If you want to make the salad a day ahead, make the dressing and combine the vegetables with macaroni, but do not add the tuna or dressing until about 30 minutes before serving. This will keep the salad creamier.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. If the salad seems dry after refrigeration, stir in 1 or 2 tablespoons of yogurt or mayonnaise to make it creamier.

Substitutions: Use canned salmon in place of tuna, if you like; Any crunchy vegetables work well, such as carrots, cucumber, bell pepper.