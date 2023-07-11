Tuna Pasta Salad
This mild salad of tuna, macaroni and vegetables — a comfort food to many — provides a mixture of soft and crunchy textures in every bite. If you use oil-packed tuna, be sure to drain it well and pat it dry before adding to the salad. If you want to spice it up, add minced jalapeño peppers or crushed red pepper flakes, to taste. To save time, put your pasta and eggs on the stove to cook, and then begin chopping the vegetables.
Make ahead: The eggs can be cooked up to 3 days in advance; the pasta up to 1 day. If you want to make the salad a day ahead, make the dressing and combine the vegetables with macaroni, but do not add the tuna or dressing until about 30 minutes before serving. This will keep the salad creamier.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. If the salad seems dry after refrigeration, stir in 1 or 2 tablespoons of yogurt or mayonnaise to make it creamier.
Substitutions: Use canned salmon in place of tuna, if you like; Any crunchy vegetables work well, such as carrots, cucumber, bell pepper.
From recipes editor Ann Maloney.
Ingredients
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste and for pasta water
- 12 ounces elbow, cavatappi or any favorite small pasta shape
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup mayonnaise, plus more as needed
- 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (whole-milk or reduced-fat), plus more as needed
- 1/4 cup sweet or dill pickle relish
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Cajun or Creole seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika, plus more for garnish
- 1 small sweet onion (4 ounces), chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped (leaves reserved for optional garnish)
- 2 small radishes, chopped
- 2 scallions, thinly sliced
- Two (5-ounce) cans tuna in water, drained
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain and quickly rinse under cold running water to stop cooking.
Step 2
Add about 1 inch of water to a medium, lidded pot and bring to a boil. Place the eggs in a steamer insert that fits in the pot and gently lower the steamer in the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and steam the eggs for 13 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine ice and cold water. When eggs are finished steaming, transfer them to the ice bath and let sit for 3 minutes. Peel immediately, then chop them.
Step 3
While the eggs are steaming, in a large serving bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, yogurt, relish, mustard, Cajun seasoning, pepper, paprika and salt until thoroughly combined.
Step 4
Add the macaroni, eggs, onion, celery, radishes and scallions, and toss gently until all of the ingredients are coated in dressing. Add the tuna and toss until well distributed, but try not to break some of the bigger chunks of the fish.
Step 5
If the salad seems too dry, add more mayonnaise or yogurt, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it reaches the desired consistency. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, as needed.
Step 6
Sprinkle lightly with more paprika and top with torn or chopped celery leaves, if using, and serve, family-style.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 cup), based on 10
Calories
320
Carbohydrates
29 g
Cholesterol
58 mg
Fat
16 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
459 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.