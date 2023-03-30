Turmeric Fried Rice With Bursting Tomatoes
This fried rice is unlike any other. It glows — both figuratively and literally — from a generous hit of ground turmeric, which imparts an earthy and peppery flavor. The quality of the turmeric matters, so choose one that is bright in color, with a deeply floral aroma. The barely cooked tomatoes, kissed with just enough heat to soften their exterior while maintaining their structure, burst with juice and tartness. Cold basmati rice gives fried rice a lighter texture and a nutty aroma (though you could use other varieties of cold rice, too). This rice is delicious with a generous amount of herbs, so sprinkle some on top and serve more tableside, too.
No cold leftover rice? Cook 1 cup of rice and let it cool in the pot for 10 to 15 minutes, then spread it out in a large, rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for 1 to 2 hours to dry it out and cool completely.
Substitutions: No basmati rice? Any leftover rice will do. In place of ground turmeric, try a curry powder. Swap out jalapeño with 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. Not vegan? Use 4 scrambled eggs in place of tofu.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Where to buy: Diaspora Co.’s Pragati turmeric is available online at diasporaco.com.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable, divided
- 1 mediumyellow onion (8 ounces total), halved and thinly sliced
- One (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, cut into matchsticks
- 1 small jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric, such as Diaspora Co. Pragati turmeric (see Where to Buy)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 3 packed cups (15 ounces) cold basmati rice (leftover rice from fridge is great)
- 10 ounces smalltomatoes, such as cherry or grape
- One (14-ounce) block firm or extra-firm tofu, drained and crumbled
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 1/2 tightly packed cup (1/2 ounce) fresh cilantro leaves, for serving
- 1/2 tightly packed cup (1/2 ounce) fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-size pieces, for serving
- Lime wedges, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Heat a well-seasoned wok or large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil, followed by the onions, and cook, stirring or tossing, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the ginger and jalapeño and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the turmeric, salt and pepper and cook, stirring constantly, until no pockets of turmeric remain, about 45 seconds.
Step 2
Add the rice, the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and cook, stirring, until the rice is well coated in the turmeric and has a golden glow, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
Add the tomatoes, tofu and garlic and cook, stirring or tossing every 30 seconds or so, letting the tomatoes soften just on the outside, for about 2 minutes. Taste, and season with more salt and pepper, if needed.
Step 4
Turn off the heat, divide the rice among bowls, garnish with the scallions and a sprinkling of the cilantro and basil. Place lime wedges, if using, and the remaining cilantro and basil on the table (no such thing as too many fresh herbs), and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/4 cups)
Calories
343
Carbohydrates
43 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
13 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
15 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
456 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney and Becky Krystal.