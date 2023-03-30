Turmeric Fried Rice With Bursting Tomatoes

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

This fried rice is unlike any other. It glows — both figuratively and literally — from a generous hit of ground turmeric, which imparts an earthy and peppery flavor. The quality of the turmeric matters, so choose one that is bright in color, with a deeply floral aroma. The barely cooked tomatoes, kissed with just enough heat to soften their exterior while maintaining their structure, burst with juice and tartness. Cold basmati rice gives fried rice a lighter texture and a nutty aroma (though you could use other varieties of cold rice, too). This rice is delicious with a generous amount of herbs, so sprinkle some on top and serve more tableside, too.

No cold leftover rice? Cook 1 cup of rice and let it cool in the pot for 10 to 15 minutes, then spread it out in a large, rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for 1 to 2 hours to dry it out and cool completely.

Substitutions: No basmati rice? Any leftover rice will do. In place of ground turmeric, try a curry powder. Swap out jalapeño with 1/2 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes. Not vegan? Use 4 scrambled eggs in place of tofu.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Diaspora Co.’s Pragati turmeric is available online at diasporaco.com.

