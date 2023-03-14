Vanilla Sheet Cake With Strawberry Glaze

By Jessie Sheehan

This fluffy, thin vanilla cake, topped with the tangiest of fruit glazes, is the dessert you did not realize your repertoire was missing. Not only is it easy to assemble without any special equipment, but it is glazed while warm, so the time between craving cake and eating it is exponentially reduced. The cake is large as you bake it in a half-sheet pan, but its single layer allows you to easily cut modest servings, and it freezes beautifully.

The glaze calls for freeze-dried strawberries, but you can make it with blueberries or mangoes, too.

Note: Use a spice or coffee grinder to process dried strawberries to a fine powder. Don’t worry about larger pieces that escape the blades. Just add them into the glaze for the prettiest of speckled tops. Or, if you prefer, you can buy freeze-dried strawberry powder at specialty baking shops or online.

Storage: Cover the cake and store it on the counter for about 3 days; to freeze, wrap in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil for up to 1 month.