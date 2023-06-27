Vegan Caprese Salad

By Joe Yonan

This simple take on the summertime classic uses silken tofu instead of fresh mozzarella to provide that creamy, neutral, rich counterbalance to the fresh tomatoes. As with any Caprese salad, peak-season tomatoes are a must here. Two other key strategies: Look for extra-firm silken tofu (sold in aseptic, shelf-stable packaging), which is sturdier than soft silken tofu; and season the tomatoes and tofu generously.

Storage: Best eaten fresh, but can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. (If the leftover tomatoes are too unappealingly wilted to eat, separate out the tofu and puree the tomatoes and their liquid into a gazpacho, adding a jalapeño, cucumber, basil and/or more olive oil, salt and pepper if you’d like. You can crumble the tofu on as a garnish.)

Substitutions: Can’t find extra-firm silken tofu? >> Use soft silken tofu or vegan mozzarella.

Basil >> Thai basil or mint.