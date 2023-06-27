Vegan Caprese Salad
This simple take on the summertime classic uses silken tofu instead of fresh mozzarella to provide that creamy, neutral, rich counterbalance to the fresh tomatoes. As with any Caprese salad, peak-season tomatoes are a must here. Two other key strategies: Look for extra-firm silken tofu (sold in aseptic, shelf-stable packaging), which is sturdier than soft silken tofu; and season the tomatoes and tofu generously.
Storage: Best eaten fresh, but can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. (If the leftover tomatoes are too unappealingly wilted to eat, separate out the tofu and puree the tomatoes and their liquid into a gazpacho, adding a jalapeño, cucumber, basil and/or more olive oil, salt and pepper if you’d like. You can crumble the tofu on as a garnish.)
Substitutions: Can’t find extra-firm silken tofu? >> Use soft silken tofu or vegan mozzarella.
Basil >> Thai basil or mint.
From Food and dining editor Joe Yonan.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
- 2 pounds ripe summer tomatoes (preferably a variety), stemmed, cored and cut into different shapes
- One (14-ounce) package extra-firm silken tofu (preferably Mori-Nu brand, in shelf-stable package)
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup lightly packed fresh basil leaf, torn if large
Directions
Step 1
Use half the salt and half the pepper to generously season the tomatoes on both sides, then arrange them on a large platter.
Step 2
Using scissors, follow the package instructions to cut off the flaps from each end of the aseptic box and then to raise the tab and cut along the dotted line. Open that end of the box. Instead of sliding out the tofu, which can sometimes break it, lay the box on the cutting board and run your scissors down the middle of the box to open it fully — almost like a book — cutting the packaging away from the tofu without disrupting its shape, if possible. Carefully cut the tofu block in half lengthwise, and then into six to eight pieces, crosswise. Use the remaining salt and pepper to generously season the tofu on both sides, turning it gently to avoid breaking.
Step 3
Add the tofu to the platter of tomatoes, carefully layering and shingling decoratively, as you see fit. Drizzle the olive oil over the tomatoes and tofu, and scatter the basil on top. Serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/2 cups), based on 6
Calories
171
Carbohydrates
7 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
14 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
443 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Joe Yonan.