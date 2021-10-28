Vegan Braised Collard Greens With Miso and Smoked Paprika

Southern-style braised collard greens typically rely on smoked meat as the primary seasoning. This vegan version uses miso paste and smoked paprika to provide those similar flavors of umami and smoke. Aka (red) miso is the most flavorful of the types available, but you can use shiro (white) miso or shinshu (yellow) miso if that's what you have on hand.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Aka (red) miso can be found in well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online.

