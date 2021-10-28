Vegan Braised Collard Greens With Miso and Smoked Paprika
Southern-style braised collard greens typically rely on smoked meat as the primary seasoning. This vegan version uses miso paste and smoked paprika to provide those similar flavors of umami and smoke. Aka (red) miso is the most flavorful of the types available, but you can use shiro (white) miso or shinshu (yellow) miso if that's what you have on hand.
Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
Aka (red) miso can be found in well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online.
Click here to see all the dishes for our fancy and simple Thanksgiving menus for 2021.
From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large (about 10 ounces) yellow onion, sliced
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoons finely ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt or table salt, plus more to taste
- 4 cups (1 quart) unsalted or low-sodium vegetable stock
- 2 bunches (about 2 pounds) collard greens, washed, de-stemmed, if desired, and cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick ribbons
- 2 tablespoons red miso paste
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Directions
Step 1
In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, red pepper flakes and salt and cook, stirring regularly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 2
Add the stock and raise the heat to bring to a boil. Add the collard greens, reduce the heat so the liquid is at a simmer, cover and cook until the collards are tender, from 45 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes or more, depending on the age of the greens and how much chew you want them to have. Stir in the miso and vinegar until the miso dissolves, taste, and season with more salt, if desired. Serve warm.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (3/4 cup), based on 8
Calories
97
Carbohydrates
13 g
Fat
4 g
Fiber
6 g
Protein
4 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
322 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson and Kari Sonde