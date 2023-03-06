Vegan Creamy Wild Rice Soup
This creamy, cozy soup is a Minnesotan staple turned vegan. Though it's often made with chicken, ham and heavy cream, this version uses mushrooms and cashew cream (see related recipe) to maintain the rich heartiness of the dish.
Refrigerate for up to 4 days, or freeze for up to 2 months.
The rice can be prepared and refrigerated up to 3 days in advance.
From editorial assistant Anna Rodriguez.
Correction: An earlier version of this recipe did not include instructions for making cashew cream. It has been added.
Ingredients
- 2/3 cups (4 ounces) wild rice
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cups (8 ounces) cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 small yellow onion (5 ounces), chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 3 small carrots (5 ounces), chopped
- 3 ribs celery (3.5 ounces), chopped
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme leaves, plus more for serving
- 1/2 teaspoons fine salt, plus more to taste
- 4 tablespoons vegan butter, such as Miyoko’s brand, cut into chunks
- 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cups dry sherry, plus more for serving
- 4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
- 1/2 cups cashew cream (see related recipe), plus more as needed
- Splash of sherry vinegar (optional)
- Crusty bread, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Rinse the wild rice for about 20 seconds. In a small pot over high heat, bring the water to a boil. Add the rice, cover and reduce the heat to low so the liquid is gently simmering. Cook until the rice is tender and cooked through, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the heat and drain any water that remains in the pot.
Step 2
In a large pot over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms, stir to coat in the oil and cook, without moving, until they release liquid and it evaporates, and the mushrooms start to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are turning golden brown on all sides, about 2 minutes more.
Step 3
Reduce the heat to medium, add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions turn translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the carrot, celery, thyme and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, another 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 4
Add the butter and let it melt completely, stirring occasionally, about 1 minute. Sprinkle in the flour and stir to combine it with the butter and vegetable mixture, until the color starts to darken slightly, about 1 minute. Slowly drizzle in the sherry, stirring constantly, until well-combined and very thick, about 1 minute.
Step 5
Add the broth slowly, 1 cup at a time if necessary, and whisk or stir vigorously to combine, making sure there are no lumps. Bring to a simmer and decrease the heat to medium-low. Add the cooked rice and cook uncovered until slightly thickened, 15 to 20 minutes, adjusting the heat so the soup stays at a low simmer. Add the cashew cream and stir to thoroughly combine, adding more if desired.
Step 6
Remove from the heat. Taste, and season with more salt and/or a splash of sherry vinegar and a few fresh thyme leaves, if desired. Ladle into bowls and serve right away, with crusty bread, if desired.
Step 7
NOTES: To make cashew cream, place 2 cups of raw, unsalted cashews in a medium saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium; cook until the nuts begin to plump slightly and soften, about 15 minutes. Drain, then transfer the cashews to a blender along with 1 cup of cold water, 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon fine salt. Puree until smooth, stopping to scrape the sides of the blender, as needed. If the mixture seems too thick, add water, 1 tablespoon at a time. The yield is 2 1/4 cups; it can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Step 8
You can also reduce the salt to 1/8 teaspoon and use 4 cups of water and 1 tablespoon of a vegetable bouillon concentrate, such as Better Than Bouillon brand, in place of the vegetable stock.
Step 9
If not using sherry, you can substitute 1 tablespoon of sherry vinegar and 1/4 cup water.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 1/3 cups), based on 6
Calories
419
Carbohydrates
31 g
Fat
18 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
7 g
Saturated Fat
7 g
Sodium
419 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From editorial assistant Anna Rodriguez.
Tested by Ann Maloney