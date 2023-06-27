Vegetable Chow Fun

By Joe Yonan

This Chinese dish uses as many vegetables as noodles, which absorb the rich, aromatic sauce. Look for dried wide rice noodles, which have a wonderfully chewy texture, and soak them in hot water instead of boiling, which will keep them from becoming mushy in the stir-fry. As with all stir-fries, it’s best to have everything prepped in advance so you can work quickly.

Where to buy: Dried wide rice noodles, Shaoxing wine and vegetarian hoisin sauce can be found in Asian supermarkets or online.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Substitutions:

Can’t find dried wide rice noodles? >> Use thinner ones and adjust the soaking time.

Shaoxing wine >> dry sherry

Vegetarian oyster sauce >> hoisin sauce

Broccoli >> green beans, asparagus