Vegetable Chow Fun
This Chinese dish uses as many vegetables as noodles, which absorb the rich, aromatic sauce. Look for dried wide rice noodles, which have a wonderfully chewy texture, and soak them in hot water instead of boiling, which will keep them from becoming mushy in the stir-fry. As with all stir-fries, it’s best to have everything prepped in advance so you can work quickly.
Where to buy: Dried wide rice noodles, Shaoxing wine and vegetarian hoisin sauce can be found in Asian supermarkets or online.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Substitutions:
Can’t find dried wide rice noodles? >> Use thinner ones and adjust the soaking time.
Shaoxing wine >> dry sherry
Vegetarian oyster sauce >> hoisin sauce
Broccoli >> green beans, asparagus
Adapted from “Chinese Homestyle” by Maggie Zhu (Rock Point, 2023).
Ingredients
- 7 ounces dried wide rice noodles
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon vegetarian oyster sauce
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1/2 head (6 ounces total) broccoli
- 1/4 cup water
- 4 tablespoons peanut oil, divided
- 10 ounces white button mushrooms, sliced
- 1 medium carrot, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, pressed or finely grated
- 2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
- 4 scallions, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
- 2 cups fresh bean sprouts
- 1 to 2 Asian long red chiles (depending on how spicy you want it), stemmed and thinly sliced
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the noodles with enough hot water to cover them by 1 inch. Soak until al dente; the noodles should be flexible enough to wrap around your finger without breaking but still remain a bit tough. Rinse with cold water, drain and return to the bowl. Add the sesame oil and toss to combine.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine the Shaoxing wine, light and dark soy sauces, oyster sauce and sugar. Stir until the sugar dissolves.
Step 3
Cut the broccoli into bite-size florets. Trim off the bottom of the stem and use a vegetable peeler or paring knife to remove the outer layer of the stem until you get to the pale interior. Cut the stem in half lengthwise, and then into thin half-moons.
Step 4
In a large skillet or wok over medium heat, heat the water until it simmers. Add the broccoli, cover and cook until it turns bright green and al dente, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate and discard any remaining water.
Step 5
In the same skillet or wok over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the peanut oil until it shimmers. Add the mushrooms and carrot and stir-fry until the mushrooms exude their liquid, it evaporates and they start to brown, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, just until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the noodles and drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of the peanut oil over them. Toss to coat the noodles in the oil. Add the cooked broccoli and pour in the sauce. Cook, stirring, until the sauce is mostly absorbed, about 1 minute.
Step 6
Add the scallions, bean sprouts and chile(s), and cook, stirring, until the scallions are just wilted, to 2 minutes. If the noodles are still a bit tough, add a splash of water and stir-fry until the water is absorbed.
Step 7
Transfer to a platter or serving plates and serve hot.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories
393
Carbohydrates
57 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
16 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
3 g
Sodium
790 mg
Sugar
8 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Chinese Homestyle” by Maggie Zhu (Rock Point, 2023).
Tested by Joe Yonan.