Vegetable Frittata
Consider this recipe a weapon in the fight against food waste, because it will take in almost any vegetables overstaying their welcome in your crisper. Replace the mushrooms, kale and onion here with about 3 cups of whatever ingredients you need to use up.
You can also toss in any type of cheese you have instead of the pecorino.
Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
To read the accompanying story, see: When money is tight, I turn to my kitchen — and the cuisine of my Italian roots.
From food writer and cookbook author Joy Manning.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cups extra-virgin olive oil
- 5 ounces red potatoes, cut into small dice (unpeeled; 1 cup)
- 1/2 onion, cut into small dice
- 2 kale leaves, leaves and stems separated and finely chopped
- 3 ounces sliced button mushrooms (1.5 cups)
- 1/2 teaspoons fine salt
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ounce pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (0.25 cups)
- 4 eggs, beaten
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack about 4 inches from the broiler element in your oven; preheat your broiler.
Step 2
Add half the oil to a well-seasoned 8-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the potatoes; partially cover and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until they are just starting to soften and brown. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, the onion, the kale stems, mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon of salt, stirring to coat. Cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Add the kale leaves and cook for 1 minute, or until just wilted.
Step 3
Stir the garlic, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, the pepper and half the cheese into the eggs. Pour that mixture over the vegetables in the skillet and stir briefly to incorporate. Reduce the heat to medium; cook, undisturbed, for about 5 minutes, until the edges appear set. Scatter the other half of the cheese on top of the frittata.
Step 4
Transfer the skillet to the oven rack; cook for 3 to 5 minutes, rotating for even browning, until the frittata is cooked through and browned on top. Watch closely so the frittata does not burn.
Step 5
Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing and eating.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
270
Carbohydrates
9 g
Cholesterol
195 mg
Fat
21 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
11 g
Saturated Fat
5 g
Sodium
480 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick and Lisa Cherkasky