Vegetable Frittata

Consider this recipe a weapon in the fight against food waste, because it will take in almost any vegetables overstaying their welcome in your crisper. Replace the mushrooms, kale and onion here with about 3 cups of whatever ingredients you need to use up.

You can also toss in any type of cheese you have instead of the pecorino.

Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

To read the accompanying story, see: When money is tight, I turn to my kitchen — and the cuisine of my Italian roots.