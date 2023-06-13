Any Vegetable Minestra
Whether you’re looking for a pantry- and freezer-friendly soup, searching for a way to use leftovers or just want a quick-and-easy weeknight supper, this recipe from Tamar Adler’s “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook'' will work for you. It accommodates a variety of liquids; any fresh, frozen or cooked vegetables; cooked starches and legumes; and your favorite herbs to make a simple soup that comes together in about 30 minutes. Any combination will do.
If you use raw or steamed vegetables, consider adding a bit of miso or tomato paste when cooking the aromatics to give the soup a flavor boost.
Then finish it any way you like: Drizzle with herb oil or top with a generous spoonful of tapenade, as Adler suggests. Other options: chili crisp, sriracha, toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice, or parmesan.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Adapted from “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook” by Tamar Adler (Scribner, 2023).
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter or olive oil, plus more for serving
- 1 small onion (4 undefined; any kind), sliced or chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 tablespoon shiro (white) miso (may substitute tomato paste optional)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed
- 4 cups cooking liquid, such as leftover cooking water from cooking vegetables, beans, farro or stock or broth or a combination
- 2 cups combined chopped vegetables, cooked or raw or a combination, chopped into bite-size pieces (see headnote)
- 2 to 3 sprigs fresh thyme, rosemary or other favorite herb
- 1 cup cooked starch, such as beans, rice or small pasta
- Olive tapenade, for serving (optional)
- Fresh parsley leaf and tender undefined, for serving (optional)
- Herb oil, for serving (optional; see related recipe)
Directions
Step 1
In a large soup pot over medium-high heat, add the butter or olive oil, onion, garlic, miso, if using, and salt and cook until softened, adjusting the heat as needed and stirring occasionally, 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 2
Add the cooking liquid, vegetables and herbs and bring to a simmer. Cook, uncovered, adjusting the heat as necessary to maintain a simmer and stirring occasionally, 15 to 20 minutes. (Cooking time will vary depending on vegetable selection and whether they are cooked or raw.)
Step 3
Add the cooked starch, and simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Taste, and season with more salt as needed.
Step 4
Ladle the soup into bowls and drizzle generously with olive or herb oil. Top with the tapenade and parsley leaves, if using, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Nutritional analysis is not available due to variable ingredients.
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.