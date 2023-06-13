Any Vegetable Minestra

By Ann Maloney

Whether you’re looking for a pantry- and freezer-friendly soup, searching for a way to use leftovers or just want a quick-and-easy weeknight supper, this recipe from Tamar Adler’s “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook'' will work for you. It accommodates a variety of liquids; any fresh, frozen or cooked vegetables; cooked starches and legumes; and your favorite herbs to make a simple soup that comes together in about 30 minutes. Any combination will do.

If you use raw or steamed vegetables, consider adding a bit of miso or tomato paste when cooking the aromatics to give the soup a flavor boost.

Then finish it any way you like: Drizzle with herb oil or top with a generous spoonful of tapenade, as Adler suggests. Other options: chili crisp, sriracha, toasted sesame oil, soy sauce, a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice, or parmesan.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.