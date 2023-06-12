Vodka Espresso Arancia

By M. Carrie Allan

An orange-inflected riff on the classic espresso martini, this variation brings in orange liqueur and bittersweet coffee amaro for added complexity. J. Reiger & Co. and Mr. Black are both excellent options for the coffee amaro. Fresh espresso is recommended.

Note: To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a brief boil; once the sugar has dissolved, remove the saucepan from the heat, let cool, then transfer the syrup to a clean, lidded container and refrigerate until needed.

Make ahead: The simple syrup needs to be prepared and completely chilled before making the drink.

Storage: The simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.