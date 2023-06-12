Vodka Espresso Arancia
An orange-inflected riff on the classic espresso martini, this variation brings in orange liqueur and bittersweet coffee amaro for added complexity. J. Reiger & Co. and Mr. Black are both excellent options for the coffee amaro. Fresh espresso is recommended.
Note: To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a brief boil; once the sugar has dissolved, remove the saucepan from the heat, let cool, then transfer the syrup to a clean, lidded container and refrigerate until needed.
Make ahead: The simple syrup needs to be prepared and completely chilled before making the drink.
Storage: The simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.
From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1 1/2 ounces vodka
- 1 ounce fresh espresso
- 1/2 ounce coffee amaro (see headnote)
- 1/2 ounce Cointreau or other triple sec/orange liqueur
- 1/4 ounce simple syrup
- Orange peel, for garnish
Directions
Step 1
Chill a cocktail glass.
Step 2
Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds of the way with ice. Add the vodka, espresso, coffee amaro, triple sec and syrup and shake hard to chill and dilute, about 10 seconds. Double-strain into a chilled glass. Express the orange peel over the surface of the drink, then set it on the rim of the glass. Serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving
Calories
203
Carbohydrates
16 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
3 mg
Sugar
16 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by M. Carrie Allan.