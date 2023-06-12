Vodka Espresso Arancia on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post )
Vodka Espresso Arancia

By M. Carrie Allan

An orange-inflected riff on the classic espresso martini, this variation brings in orange liqueur and bittersweet coffee amaro for added complexity. J. Reiger & Co. and Mr. Black are both excellent options for the coffee amaro. Fresh espresso is recommended.

Note: To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a brief boil; once the sugar has dissolved, remove the saucepan from the heat, let cool, then transfer the syrup to a clean, lidded container and refrigerate until needed.

Make ahead: The simple syrup needs to be prepared and completely chilled before making the drink.

Storage: The simple syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 month.

From Spirits columnist M. Carrie Allan.

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 1
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 1 ounce fresh espresso
  • 1/2 ounce coffee amaro (see headnote)
  • 1/2 ounce Cointreau or other triple sec/orange liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce simple syrup
  • Orange peel, for garnish

Directions

Time Icon Total: 10 mins, including making espresso

  1. Step 1

    Chill a cocktail glass.

  2. Step 2

    Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds of the way with ice. Add the vodka, espresso, coffee amaro, triple sec and syrup and shake hard to chill and dilute, about 10 seconds. Double-strain into a chilled glass. Express the orange peel over the surface of the drink, then set it on the rim of the glass. Serve.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving

  • Calories

    203

  • Carbohydrates

    16 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    0 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    3 mg

  • Sugar

    16 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by M. Carrie Allan.

