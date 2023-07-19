Watermelon Agua Fresca
This refreshing agua fresca, from actor and chef Danny Trejo, stars watermelon, whirred up with sugar, lime juice a pinch of cayenne pepper, and is topped with a cube of the fruit coated in spicy Tajín . In his cookbook “Trejo’s Catina” Trejo says it reminds him of drinks he would buy from street carts when he was growing up in Los Angeles.
Where to buy: Tajín is available in well-stocked supermarkets, Latin markets and online.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Adapted from “Trejo’s Cantina” by Danny Trejo (Clarkson Potter, 2023).
Ingredients
- 2 cups (12 to 14 ounces) cubed watermelon, plus 4 bite-size cubes for serving
- Tajín (optional)
- 8 ounces water
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Ice
Directions
Step 1
Place the 4 bite-size watermelon cubes on a plate and, if using, lightly dust them on all sides with the Tajín.
Step 2
In a blender, combine the remaining 2 cups of the watermelon, water, sugar, lime juice and cayenne and blend until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a 1-quart container, gently pressing down with a flexible spatula to extract all of the juice. (The more you press down, the cloudier the drink will be. Discard the pulp, or use it to make smoothies.)
Step 3
To serve, pour the mixture into ice-filled rocks or favorite similar-size cocktail glasses and garnish each with a cube of watermelon.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup)
Calories
26
Carbohydrates
7 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
0 g
Fiber
0 g
Protein
0 g
Saturated Fat
0 g
Sodium
0 mg
Sugar
6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney.