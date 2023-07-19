Watermelon Agua Fresca on a table in a Studio
(Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Marie Ostrosky for The Washington Post )
Watermelon Agua Fresca

By Ann Maloney

This refreshing agua fresca, from actor and chef Danny Trejo, stars watermelon, whirred up with sugar, lime juice a pinch of cayenne pepper, and is topped with a cube of the fruit coated in spicy Tajín . In his cookbook “Trejo’s Catina” Trejo says it reminds him of drinks he would buy from street carts when he was growing up in Los Angeles.

Where to buy: Tajín is available in well-stocked supermarkets, Latin markets and online.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Adapted from “Trejo’s Cantina” by Danny Trejo (Clarkson Potter, 2023).

Ingredients

measuring cup
Servings: 4 (makes 2 cups)
  • 2 cups (12 to 14 ounces) cubed watermelon, plus 4 bite-size cubes for serving
  • Tajín (optional)
  • 8 ounces water
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Ice

Directions

Time Icon Total: 15 mins

  1. Step 1

    Place the 4 bite-size watermelon cubes on a plate and, if using, lightly dust them on all sides with the Tajín.

  2. Step 2

    In a blender, combine the remaining 2 cups of the watermelon, water, sugar, lime juice and cayenne and blend until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve into a 1-quart container, gently pressing down with a flexible spatula to extract all of the juice. (The more you press down, the cloudier the drink will be. Discard the pulp, or use it to make smoothies.)

  3. Step 3

    To serve, pour the mixture into ice-filled rocks or favorite similar-size cocktail glasses and garnish each with a cube of watermelon.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (1/2 cup)

  • Calories

    26

  • Carbohydrates

    7 g

  • Cholesterol

    0 mg

  • Fat

    0 g

  • Fiber

    0 g

  • Protein

    0 g

  • Saturated Fat

    0 g

  • Sodium

    0 mg

  • Sugar

    6 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Tested by Ann Maloney.

Published September 5, 2023
