Watermelon Agua Fresca

By Ann Maloney

This refreshing agua fresca, from actor and chef Danny Trejo, stars watermelon, whirred up with sugar, lime juice a pinch of cayenne pepper, and is topped with a cube of the fruit coated in spicy Tajín . In his cookbook “Trejo’s Catina” Trejo says it reminds him of drinks he would buy from street carts when he was growing up in Los Angeles.

Where to buy: Tajín is available in well-stocked supermarkets, Latin markets and online.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.