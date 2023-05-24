Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad
This festive red, white and blue salad of sweet summer fruit, contrasted with salty feta cheese in an olive oil and lemon dressing, is ideal for a cookout where it serves as a quenching counterpoint to grilled proteins and spicy fare.
Make ahead: The salad can be assembled in advance up until adding mint, and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 hours.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- 3 cups (1 pound) diced watermelon (3/4-inch dice)
- 1 pint blueberries
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 cup (5 ounces) diced feta cheese (1/2-inch dice)
- 2 tablespoons whole small or chopped large mint leaves
Directions
Step 1
In a large bowl, gently toss together the watermelon, blueberries, oil, lemon zest and juice to combine. Add the feta and gently toss again to combine.
Step 2
Right before serving, garnish with the mint leaves.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (about 1 cup)
Calories
165
Carbohydrates
17 g
Cholesterol
21 mg
Fat
10 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
4 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
266 mg
Sugar
12 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.