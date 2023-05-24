Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad

By Ellie Krieger

This festive red, white and blue salad of sweet summer fruit, contrasted with salty feta cheese in an olive oil and lemon dressing, is ideal for a cookout where it serves as a quenching counterpoint to grilled proteins and spicy fare.

Make ahead: The salad can be assembled in advance up until adding mint, and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 hours.