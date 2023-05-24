Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad on a table in a Studio
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
The Washington Post

Watermelon, Blueberry and Feta Salad

By Ellie Krieger

This festive red, white and blue salad of sweet summer fruit, contrasted with salty feta cheese in an olive oil and lemon dressing, is ideal for a cookout where it serves as a quenching counterpoint to grilled proteins and spicy fare.

Make ahead: The salad can be assembled in advance up until adding mint, and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 8 hours.

Ingredients

Servings: 6
  • 3 cups (1 pound) diced watermelon (3/4-inch dice)
  • 1 pint blueberries
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 cup (5 ounces) diced feta cheese (1/2-inch dice)
  • 2 tablespoons whole small or chopped large mint leaves

Directions

Time Icon Total: 15 mins

  1. Step 1

    In a large bowl, gently toss together the watermelon, blueberries, oil, lemon zest and juice to combine. Add the feta and gently toss again to combine.

  2. Step 2

    Right before serving, garnish with the mint leaves.

Nutritional Facts

Per serving (about 1 cup)

  • Calories

    165

  • Carbohydrates

    17 g

  • Cholesterol

    21 mg

  • Fat

    10 g

  • Fiber

    2 g

  • Protein

    4 g

  • Saturated Fat

    4 g

  • Sodium

    266 mg

  • Sugar

    12 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov.

