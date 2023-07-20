Wedge Salad With Cottage Cheese Ranch
Using cottage cheese as the base of this creamy ranch dressing, which is simply made in a food processor, makes it an exceptionally protein-rich, flavor-popping vegetable dip, sandwich spread or salad dressing. Here, it's drizzled generously over crisp wedges of romaine lettuce and garnished with tomatoes and herbs. It’s an ideal starter or side, but a larger portion, with some crusty bread alongside, can be a meal in and of itself.
Storage: Refrigerate the dressing for up to 3 days.
From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
For the dressing
- 1 cup plain cottage cheese, low-fat or whole
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon water, plus more as needed
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh chives and/or flat-leaf parsley (or a combination)
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt (optional)
For the salad
- 2 romaine lettuce
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, quartered
- Fresh chives and/or flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Directions
Step 1
Make the dressing: In a food processor or blender, combine the cottage cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, water, onion powder, garlic and pepper and process until smooth and creamy. Add additional water, 1 teaspoon at a time, if you prefer the dressing a bit looser. Add the chives and/or parsley, and pulse to incorporate. Taste, and season to taste with salt and/or more lemon juice, if desired.
Step 2
Make the salad: Cut the romaine hearts in half lengthwise, keeping the stem intact so the leaves on each piece stay together. Place each lettuce half onto a plate, drizzle with the dressing, then arrange the tomatoes and chive and/or parsley garnish on top.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 head lettuce and 1/4 cup dressing)
Calories
128
Carbohydrates
9 g
Cholesterol
5 mg
Fat
7 g
Fiber
4 g
Protein
10 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
289 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.