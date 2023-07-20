Wedge Salad With Cottage Cheese Ranch

By Ellie Krieger

Using cottage cheese as the base of this creamy ranch dressing, which is simply made in a food processor, makes it an exceptionally protein-rich, flavor-popping vegetable dip, sandwich spread or salad dressing. Here, it's drizzled generously over crisp wedges of romaine lettuce and garnished with tomatoes and herbs. It’s an ideal starter or side, but a larger portion, with some crusty bread alongside, can be a meal in and of itself.

Storage: Refrigerate the dressing for up to 3 days.