Zucchini and Quinoa Salad With Za'atar and Herb Oil
This dish is a celebration of peak-summer zucchini, brightened by a flavorful herb oil and fortified by hearty quinoa. Roasting or grilling the vegetable brings out its full sweet and earthy flavor. The bold grassiness of za’atar marries harmoniously with zucchini’s fruity side. Cooked zucchini benefits from a hit of acid to amplify its savoriness – here we’ve used red wine vinegar, but you could also try lime or lemon juice. Fresh corn pops with juiciness in each mouthful. This is a hearty, highly shareable salad – all the elements can be made up to a day ahead and assembled when ready to eat. If you prefer, you could grill the zucchini slices. The herb oil can be made in a mortar and pestle or in a small food processor/blender.
Substitutions: Substitute the quinoa with a grain such as farro or pearl barley. Out of zucchini? Try using eggplant, mushrooms or broccoli.
Replace the almonds with toasted walnuts, or pumpkin or sunflower seeds If you have an outdoor grill, you can grill your zucchini instead of roasting.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Make ahead: The herb oil can be made up to 1 day in advance.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the salad
- 2 cups vegetable broth or water
- 1 cup (6 1/2 ounces) quinoa
- 2 pounds zucchini, sliced diagonally into 1/2-inch slices
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 tablespoon za’atar, plus more for serving
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 3/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more to taste
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 1/2 cups (13 ounces) fresh corn kernels (from 3 cobs)
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- Handful toasted sliced almonds, for serving (optional)
For the herb oil
- 1 cup (1 ounce) tender fresh herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley, cilantro, dill, basil, mint or a combination
- 1 small clove garlic
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, or more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.
Step 2
In a large pot over medium-high heat, combine the vegetable broth or water and quinoa and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let the quinoa dry out in the pot while you prepare the rest of the salad.
Step 3
On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the zucchini with the oil, za’atar, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a few turns of the peppermill. Toss to evenly coat the zucchini and then spread it out in as much of a single layer as possible (some overlap is okay). Place in the oven and roast for 12 to 14 minutes, or until tender and golden.
Step 4
In a large bowl, toss together the corn, lime juice, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, a few turns of the peppermill and the chili powder, and toss to combine.
Step 5
Make the herb oil: While the zucchini is roasting, place the herbs and garlic on a cutting board. Bunch everything together and begin chopping, until the herbs and garlic are minced and mashed together. Transfer to a small bowl, add the oil and season with the salt, and stir to combine. Check the consistency – the mixture should be quite thick, but if you’d like it looser, add another tablespoon of oil.
Step 6
Transfer the zucchini to a large serving bowl, drizzle with the vinegar and toss to coat. Add the quinoa, corn and the herb oil, and toss everything together until combined and coated. Taste, and if needed, season with additional salt and/or pepper.
Step 7
Top with the almonds, if using, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (2 cups)
Calories
473
Carbohydrates
55 g
Fat
25 g
Fiber
8 g
Protein
13 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
782 mg
Sugar
12 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Matt Brooks.