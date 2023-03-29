Zucchini and Quinoa Salad With Za'atar and Herb Oil

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

This dish is a celebration of peak-summer zucchini, brightened by a flavorful herb oil and fortified by hearty quinoa. Roasting or grilling the vegetable brings out its full sweet and earthy flavor. The bold grassiness of za’atar marries harmoniously with zucchini’s fruity side. Cooked zucchini benefits from a hit of acid to amplify its savoriness – here we’ve used red wine vinegar, but you could also try lime or lemon juice. Fresh corn pops with juiciness in each mouthful. This is a hearty, highly shareable salad – all the elements can be made up to a day ahead and assembled when ready to eat. If you prefer, you could grill the zucchini slices. The herb oil can be made in a mortar and pestle or in a small food processor/blender.

Substitutions: Substitute the quinoa with a grain such as farro or pearl barley. Out of zucchini? Try using eggplant, mushrooms or broccoli.

Replace the almonds with toasted walnuts, or pumpkin or sunflower seeds If you have an outdoor grill, you can grill your zucchini instead of roasting.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Make ahead: The herb oil can be made up to 1 day in advance.

