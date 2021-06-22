The Gen Z respondents in the Nationscape study were 18 to 22 at the time of the survey. According to our own research in "The Next Mormons,” the median age for leaving the church is around 19. In other words, there is still some settling and sorting yet to happen here. We are by no means saying all of these queer-identifying young adult Mormons are going to exit the church, of course — only that statistically, more will likely do so than their heterosexual peers.