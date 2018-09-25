

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), seen in September in Rockville. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh is investigating the abuse of children in the state’s Catholic churches — the latest state prosecutor to look into crimes committed by priests following an explosive report on priests' crimes in Pennsylvania.

Frosh’s office has said that state prosecutors never comment publicly on investigations while they are in progress, but Archbishop of Baltimore William E. Lori said his archdiocese is cooperating with a state investigation that is underway.

“I have informed the attorney general that the archdiocese is supportive of the review and will be fully cooperative throughout the process,” Lori wrote in a letter to priests, according to the archdiocese. “Based on my conversations with people throughout the Archdiocese … it is clear that we are a church in crisis and that crisis is one of trust. It is my hope and prayer that this independent review and other acts of transparency by the Archdiocese will bring about greater trust in the Church among those who are understandably skeptical about the Church’s handling of allegations of abuse.”

In addition to the Archdiocese of Baltimore, which spans from western Maryland to Baltimore and its suburbs, two other dioceses cover some counties of Maryland, though neither has its headquarters in the state. The Archdiocese of Washington, in addition to the District of Columbia, includes five Maryland counties: Montgomery, Prince George’s, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s. The Diocese of Wilmington, which spans the state of Delaware, also includes counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

It is not clear whether Frosh (D) has requested records from those two dioceses or just the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Frosh’s office declined to answer the question, and neither diocese immediately answered questions Tuesday about whether they are working with Frosh’s office.

Frosh tweeted Friday encouraging anyone with knowledge of abuse at any school or house of worship in the state to fill out a form on the attorney general’s website. The form asks for the name of the abuser and where and when the abuse occurred, among other questions.

The Missouri attorney general’s office is specifically investigating the Archdiocese of St. Louis, although the state is also home to dioceses based in Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield. Pennsylvania’s groundbreaking grand-jury report covered six of the eight dioceses in that state; the other two, Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown, had already been the subject of earlier inquiries.

[New York attorney general issues subpoenas to every Catholic diocese in the state]

But most states that have announced investigations inspired by Pennsylvania’s report, which documented allegations against more than 300 priests involving over 1,000 children over more than 70 years, have said they are seeking records from all dioceses in their states — including Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico and New York.

While Lori’s archdiocese provides files to Frosh’s investigation, Lori has also been charged with leading a church inquiry himself. Pope Francis asked Lori to investigate Michael J. Bransfield, whom Francis removed from his position as West Virginia’s only bishop this month. Bransfield has been accused of sexually harassing adults and teenagers.