

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, left, prepares to lead at the USCCB's annual fall meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE -- One day after the Vatican halted its plans to vote on sex abuse accountability measures, U.S. bishops Tuesday began their first open debate since the crisis began this summer about what they can and should do to better police themselves.

The bishops had planned for the core of their annual fall meeting to discuss and then vote on measures such as a code of conduct for themselves and on a lay committee to investigate bishop misconduct. But the first minute of the meeting Monday saw the U.S. Conference of Catholics Bishops' president, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, tell the huge ballroom of bishops that the Vatican wanted them to hold off on voting until a global meeting could be held next year.

On Tuesday, the bishops proceeded with debate as planned. Some bishops had floated the idea of a nonbinding vote; however, DiNardo said the body would discuss the sexual abuse resolutions but would not commit to taking any votes — not even nonbinding ones.

The bishops also heard strong words from the chairman of their National Review Board, a lay-led body the bishops set up in 2002 to monitor how well the U.S. church is doing on the abuse issue.

More than 130 bishops, Francesco Cesareo told the conference, quoting media reports, “have been accused during their careers of failing to respond to sexual misconduct in their dioceses. Others have been accused of committing abuse. Few have faced real consequences. This must change.”

The exact words used by the Vatican’s Congregation of Bishops in telling the Americans not to vote weren’t known Tuesday, but DiNardo said the halt was aimed at keeping unity in the global church on procedures. Some church-watchers said some in Rome don’t want the U.S. church to appear to be ahead of other parts of the world.

Bishops Tuesday will have the opportunity to fine-tune the proposals for a lay committee to investigate bishops' misconduct and for a code of conduct for bishops. After the bishops suggest amendments, the group will discuss the same proposals again on Wednesday. But if they stick with their current plan, they won’t vote.

On Tuesday, debate came fast.

Before DeNardo said he wouldn’t commit to voting, some bishops pressed for some public statement. Baltimore Archbishop William Lori and Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, of Springfield, Ill., stood to suggest that the bishops make some formal indication, if not a formal vote, of their intentions. Paprocki said the bishops could pledge to a code of conduct without disobeying the Vatican.

"I think it would be really a grave loss,” Paprocki said, to loud applause, if the meeting ends without a declaration of the bishops' collective intent.

DiNardo committed only to summarizing the bishops' consensus at the end but did not immediately agree to adding any vote.

[The 2018 Catholic clergy sex abuse crisis brings new energy — and anti-gay activists — into the survivors' movement]

One bishop suggested an additional agenda item, which was added with overwhelming approval of the bishops: discussing a request to Pope Francis to release documentation relating to ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, whose June suspension on charges of youth sex abuse set off this year’s snowballing crisis.

Bishop Joseph Strickland said his congregants in Tyler, Tex., believe he has failed to live up to the promise he made when he became a bishop to guard the faith. “What I hear from my flock is that I’ve failed, and we all have, to live that canon and to live up to the promises I made six years ago,” he told the conference.

Some bishops want the abuse crisis to be addressed primarily through a lens of spiritual, sexual sin — primarily homosexuality. Others see the debate as being about universality, or keeping the Catholic Church strongly unified with its power and authority in Rome. Others want more independence for national churches and for lay people.

Retired Bishop Michael David Pfeifer, of San Angelo, said he was disappointed the conversation hasn’t been focused on “the Holy Spirit.”

At Monday’s prayer session, he said, “I think I heard the Holy Spirit mentioned once. We have to get in contact with that power that Jesus promised us. We’re not giving enough attention to the evil one, Satan. The devil has powerful influence in this whole mess we’re in. I don’t hear him mentioned.”

The bishops heard different ideas from their outside advisory boards.

Retired Army Col. Anita Raines, of the Conference’s National Advisory Council, said the council wants a code of conduct for bishops and a public recommitment to chastity and holiness. It also wants a third-party system to receive reports of abuse and auditing of U.S. seminaries "to investigate possible patterns of abuse of power and predatory homosexual behavior,” she said. The council is a mix of laypeople and clergy who advise the bishops' conference.

The National Review Board, which is focused entirely on abuse, Cesareo, of the Review Board, was sharper. The board is made up of lay people.

"It remains clear that some bishops have escaped the consequences of their acts of omission regarding abuse and that little is being done to address this injustice," Cesareo said. He also called for an investigation into allegations by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former papal nuncio to the United States, that Pope Francis and others in the Vatican long knew of the allegations against McCarrick and declined to act. Cesareo also asked the archdioceses of New York, Newark, Washington and Metuchen to cooperate to investigate McCarrick's actions.

Cesareo criticized the bishops for hiding the extent of the abuse until civil authorities and journalists intervened. “How many souls have been lost because of this crisis?” he said. “Today the faithful and the clergy do not trust many of you. They are angry and frustrated, no longer satisfied with words and even with prayer. They seek action that signals a cultural change from the leadership of the church.”

The board presented the bishops with a list of recommendations, including one urging every diocese to review its archives, dating back to at least 1950, and to make the record of abuse found in those archives public. Cesareo praised bishops who have already released lists of names of accused priests,

Salvatore Joseph Cordileone, San Francisco’s archbishop, said he is not sure “whether releasing names is healing or traumatizing” for victims, though victims' groups have asked for such lists for years.

Bishop Steven Biegler, of Cheyenne, Wyo., asked if all the dioceses should coordinate releasing their lists of names on the same day, to avoid dragging survivors through a news cycle focused on the history of abuse over and over.

Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley, who leads Pope Francis’ advisory committee to protect minors, used #MeToo language Tuesday to propose a change in church law. The explosion this year of alleged cases of bishops harassing seminarians has forced questions of power inequities.

“I wonder if now is not the time for us to change the definition of ‘vulnerable adult.’" O’Malley said. "We have been using [the definition as] ‘someone who does not have continual use of reason.’ I think we need to extend that to people who can be victims of the abuse of power.”

Outside the hotel Tuesday, about 20 protesters from anti-child sexual abuse advocacy groups gathered. It was the third such event of the conference by advocates.

“I want the bishops and clergy to come out of the sanctuary and sit in the pews with the rest of the people of God,” Bill Casey told the Post. “They can’t continue to stay off in a place reserved for them, wearing their clerical garb and speaking down to lay people and expect that anything is going to change.”