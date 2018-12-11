

The Rev. Ronald Escalante (Courtesy of Diocese of Arlington)

A priest who has served in Northern Virginia churches for 24 years was placed on leave Friday, while the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigates reports that he behaved inappropriately toward one minor and multiple adults.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Arlington said that the alleged behavior, which was reported to the church on Nov. 21, was characterized as “a boundary violation,” not “abuse.” She did not describe the allegations further.

The church called the sheriff’s office on the day that it received the report, said the spokeswoman, Angela Pellerano. At the same time, the diocese removed the Rev. Ronald Escalante from his job as pastor at St. Francis de Sales in Purcellville and opened an internal investigation. That inquiry led the diocese to place Escalante on leave on Friday.

It was unclear when or where the alleged incidents took place.

After the sheriff’s investigation, Pellerano said, the diocese’s review board will make a permanent recommendation about the priest’s status.

Escalante denies wrongdoing, the diocese said.

Escalante has worked in churches all over the Arlington diocese, starting when he was a deacon at St. Leo the Great in Fairfax in 1994. He was ordained a priest in 1995 and served at churches including St. Lawrence and Good Shepherd in Alexandria, St. Matthew in Spotsylvania, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Fredericksburg, and St. Luke in McLean. He also acted as a chaplain for at least three years at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. He has been pastor of St. Francis de Sales since 2012.

On Sunday, Pellerano said, priests at all of the parishes where Escalante has worked announced his suspension to their parishioners.

Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Escalante is under investigation but declined to give any information.