

The Rev. R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, on Oct. 5, 2015. (Bruce Schreiner/AP)

More than two decades after the Southern Baptist Convention — the country’s second-largest faith group — apologized to African Americans for its active defense of slavery in the 1800s, its flagship seminary on Wednesday released a stark report further delineating its ties to institutionalized racism.

The 72-page report from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary found that not only had all four founding faculty members owned slaves, but they and the trustees also had actively supported the Confederacy because of slavery.

“It is past time that The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary — the first and oldest institution of the Southern Baptist Convention, must face a reckoning of our own,” R. Albert Mohler Jr., the president of the seminary, wrote in the report’s introduction.

The public reckoning comes as universities grapple with the darker corners of their pasts amid passionate challenges from students and faculty. At colleges across the country, protesters have toppled some Confederate monuments, while other statues remain the subjects of fierce debate.

Colby Adams, a spokesman for Mohler, said the report came after a year-long study commissioned by Mohler. The theologian launched the historical investigation, Adams said, because people asked him specific questions “he didn’t know the answer to. We knew there was involvement. We didn’t know the full history.”

Critics and other observers have said the Southern Baptist Convention has been hesitant to take full ownership of the past. For example, while the denomination itself was formed in the mid-1800s during a split with fellow Baptists over slavery, for decades members have framed the split as one of theological differences.

Scholars have long known about the Southern Baptist Convention’s ties to racism, said Lawrence Ware, a professor at Oklahoma State University who studies race and religion. But he said the SBC has long failed to review and admit its troubled history.

By commissioning the seminary’s report, Ware said, Mohler may have been trying to change that.

“I think that what he’s trying to do is he’s trying to force the Convention to have a conversation on race and racism that the Convention has really not wanted to have,” Ware told The Washington Post.

Ware said some sections of the report seem to acknowledge the seminary’s wrongs while also softening the severity of those actions. He called the report’s description of faculty’s mixed record on the civil rights movement “double-handed” and said the document fails to account for the seminary’s lack of diversity among top leadership. Still, the report is “a step in the right direction.”

The report found that after the Civil War, the seminary’s faculty expressed support for African American churches and institutions while simultaneously defending existing power structures on the basis of white supremacy.

The seminary’s improvement in the area of civil rights was slow. The Louisville school began admitting black students to degree programs in 1940 and fully integrated 11 years later. While skeptical of the civil rights movement’s direct-action tactics, the report found that faculty in the 1960s urged support for civil rights in general and invited the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to speak at the seminary in 1961.

The Southern Baptist Convention’s 1995 apology for condoning racism, “whether consciously or unconsciously,” since its formation 150 years earlier marked what many Southern Baptists hoped would be the last time they would have to confront the denomination’s racist past, Mohler wrote in the report.

“At that time, I think it is safe to say that most Southern Baptists, having made this painful acknowledgment and lamenting this history, hoped to dwell no longer on the painful aspects of our legacy. That is not possible, nor is it right,” he wrote. “We have been guilty of a sinful absence of historical curiosity. We knew, and we could not fail to know, that slavery and deep racism were in the story.

“[T]he moral burden of history requires a more direct and far more candid acknowledgment of the legacy of this school in the horrifying realities of American slavery, Jim Crow segregation, racism and even the avowal of white racial supremacy,” Mohler wrote in the report. “The fact that these horrors of history are shared with the region, the nation, and with so many prominent institutions does not excuse our failure to expose our own history, our own story, our own cherished heroes, to an honest accounting — to ourselves and to the watching world.”

In 1995, the Southern Baptist Convention adopted a resolution stating its explicit connection to slavery:

“Our relationship to African-Americans has been hindered from the beginning by the role that slavery played in the formation of the Southern Baptist Convention; many of our Southern Baptist forbears defended the right to own slaves, and either participated in, supported, or acquiesced in the particularly inhumane nature of American slavery; and in later years Southern Baptists failed, in many cases, to support, and in some cases opposed, legitimate initiatives to secure the civil rights of African-Americans.”

Considering its history, some on Wednesday were guarded about the SBC’s announcement.

Who do they think didn’t know? https://t.co/jeKmX65oOK — In Holy Darkness Light Is Born 🕯🕯 (@WilGafney) December 12, 2018

The denomination has focused in recent years on efforts toward racial reconciliation and progress. In 2012, it elected its first African American president, Fred Luter. And in April, on the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s death, the SBC’s public policy arm — the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission — organized what it thought would be a small conference in Memphis about efforts to end racism. About 3,500 pastors and lay leaders showed up.

“Father, Lord, would you have mercy on us sinners?” ERLC Commission President Russell Moore prayed at the Memphis event.

With about 15 million members, the Southern Baptist Convention is the country’s largest Protestant denomination.

There have also been notable stumbles.

The group voted at its annual meeting in 2017 to condemn the white nationalist movement known as the alt-right — but only after it faced backlash to an earlier decision not to vote on the issue.

The same year, a professor at a different Southern Baptist seminary posted to Twitter a photo appearing to show five white professors posing in hoodies and gold chains, with some pointing their fingers like guns. Barry McCarty, a professor of preaching and rhetoric at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas, later posted that the photo was meant to be a send-off for a professor who occasionally raps.