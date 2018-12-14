

The Rev. Ronald Escalante. (Courtesy of Diocese of Arlington)

Police in Northern Virginia said Friday that they won’t press charges against a priest who was accused of behaving inappropriately toward one minor and multiple adults.

The status of the allegations against the Rev. Ronald Escalante, who has served parishes in the region for a quarter-century, wasn’t immediately clear.

Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, said a special victims' department probe “concluded there are no criminal charges,” but the Diocese of Arlington did not return calls and issued only a brief statement saying it would conduct its own investigation.

Earlier this week, the diocese — which oversees Catholics in Northern Virginia — said Escalante denies wrongdoing. It wasn’t possible Friday to immediately reach the priest from St. Francis de Sales in Purcellville.

Escalante has worked in parishes across the Arlington diocese, starting when he was a deacon at St. Leo the Great in Fairfax in 1994. He was ordained a priest in 1995 and served at churches including St. Lawrence and Good Shepherd in Alexandria, St. Matthew in Spotsylvania, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Fredericksburg, and St. Luke in McLean. He also acted as a chaplain for at least three years at Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg. He is head pastor of St. Francis de Sales and has been since 2012.

Diocesan spokeswoman Angela Pellerano told The Washington Post last week that the alleged behavior was reported to the church on Nov. 21. She characterized it as “a boundary violation,” not “abuse.” She did not describe the allegations further last week.

On Dec. 7, Escalante was placed on leave, she said, while the sheriff’s office investigated. She told The Post at the time that the diocese had opened an internal investigation that led to Escalante being placed on leave.

On Friday, the diocese released a very brief statement, saying that with the decision not to press criminal charges, “the diocese will conduct an investigation of matters that pertain to its Code of Conduct for Clergy and report its findings in a timely way.”

Pellerano did not respond to questions about whether Escalante remained on leave. Requests for comment to the parish were not returned Friday.