

A girl ties baby shoes to a fence to highlight sexual abuses in the Catholic church during Pope Francis's visit to Dublin in August. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters)

Illinois' top prosecutor Wednesday accused the Catholic Church of dramatically lowballing the scope of allegations of clergy sex abuse, saying her investigators found at least 500 accusations against priests and clergy — compared with the 185 cases the church has found credible.

The crux of Lisa Madigan’s announcement was unfair and “false,” said William Kunkel, counsel for the Chicago archdiocese.

“The idea that clergy sexual abuse of minors is more extensive than [we] reported is just false,” he said. “We don’t see lawyers, doctors, schools publishing lists like this,” he said of allegations not found to be reasonably credible. “It’s not fair to put out a list of people accused, any more than it would be fair to put out a list of accused reporters.”

Madigan’s announcement comes as the Catholic Church is in crisis over its handling of clergy abuse cases. The U.S. bishops have an unprecedented retreat planned for the first week of January, and Pope Francis has convened a first-of-its-kind meeting in February. The primary issue, which has come to the fore in a year with one bishop after another losing his position, is how to bring more transparency and accountability to church leaders.

Earlier Wednesday, the Vatican announced that a Los Angeles bishop was being removed after a review of a child sex abuse charge from the 1990s.

Madigan’s office is one of more than a dozen to open state investigations this year into Catholic abuse. Since her probe began in August, her spokeswoman said, the five Illinois dioceses have had to add 45 new names to their various lists of credibly accused priests. This reflects a lack of candor, said the office’s communications director, Maura Possley, and is why Madigan publicized the number of accusations.

Madigan “felt it was important for transparency purposes and for survivors to know she’s taking this seriously,” Possley said. “She has said from the get-go, she thinks they have a moral obligation to provide a full and accurate accounting of child sexual abuse.”