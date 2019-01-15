

Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore attends a news briefing at the archdiocese's headquarters, Tuesday, Jan 15, 2019.

Foreshadowing debate and discussion at next month’s global Vatican summit, the Baltimore archdiocese on Tuesday announced an online portal for people who want to report complaints about bishops.

The lack of oversight of bishops -- other than by the pope himself -- has been the central issue in the sex abuse crisis that has boiled in the U.S. since last summer. Some survivor advocates immediately called the Baltimore system insufficiently independent.

Archbishop William Lori called a rare meeting of reporters and staffers who work on abuse-related topics Tuesday to announce the creation of the system, which allows people to send complaints directly to the two senior members of the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board.

The system, called Ethics Point, is meant not for pastoral complaints but for allegations of criminal or ethical violations, such as those about sexual or financial misconduct and mismanagement. If the complaint alleges a civil law has been broken, said archdiocesan spokesman Sean Caine, the two board members must report it immediately to civil authorities and to the Vatican’s ambassador in the United States.

This replaces the current system, which is to “take seriously” reports that need to go to civil authorities, and work within church structures to discipline the bishop, said Caine, quickly adding that Catholics need something much more transparent.

“Asking people in 2018 to trust the Church with a [case involving a] bishop the way they would with a priest no longer passes the smell test. This is a recognition of that,” Caine said. He cited two current controversies: the one involving ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was suspended and then demoted last year after allegations he harassed adults and abused children and a second, involving a grand jury report in Pennsylvania that alleges widespread mismanagement by some sitting bishops of abusers.

What the McCarrick case and the Pennsylvania grand jury “taught is that bishops haven’t always handled allegations appropriately and have not always been held to same level of accountability for their handling of allegations of abuse. So doing the same-old-same-old won’t work," Caine said.

The Baltimore system expands an existing computer portal the archdiocese already uses for parish and archdiocese employees to report financial or professional misconduct. It basically creates an option for complaints about Baltimore bishops or cardinals. It directs the complaints to the two senior members of the Review Board, who right now are retired judges, one Catholic and one non-Catholic.

Caine said Lori believes it’s among the only such systems in the country. U.S. bishops debated for days in November how to create a better system for holding top clerics accountable. While priest abuse itself was the heart of the Catholic scandal of the early 2000s, in the past year much of the Catholic anger has been at bishops and cardinals who cover up for one another’s misconduct or mismanagement and face no apparent consequences.

However, the people in Baltimore who would see the complaints aren’t completely independent. Lori -- or whoever the archbishop is -- appoints the members of the board, in consultation with the board’s chair.

The leaders of BishopAccountability.org, a site that tracks clergy abuse, said the announcement was disingenuous, since the board is advisory and has no independent authority.

“The archdiocese’s review board is not in any sense a ‘third party,’” Terry McKiernan, president of BishopAccountability. “Baltimore Catholics should be skeptical that true bishop accountability can be delivered by such a body. Catholic institutions are adept at using lay boards.”

McKiernan noted a system in the archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis that sounds somewhat similar. According to an article last summer by their auxiliary, or assistant, bishop, Andrew Cozzens, complaints there against bishops or archbishops go to a lay board. In an August statement on the archdiocese’s website, Cozzens said from his experience investigating a fellow bishop, anything but an independent structure won’t work.

“As a practical matter, bishop-led investigations have mixed credibility in the public domain: some inevitably believe the accused bishop is being treated unfairly; others believe he is receiving preferential treatment. A fair resolution becomes unachievable,” he wrote. On the national level, “an independent national review board would result in a more fair process for holding the hierarchy accountable. In this way, there will be more confidence in our Church leaders in the future.”

Also Tuesday, Lori said he asked the review board to begin issuing an annual report to parishioners regarding their reviews of the archdiocese.

Baltimore, the country’s first Catholic archdiocese, began listing names of credibly accused priests in the fall of 2002. Caine said he believes it was one of the very first in the U.S. to do so.

How much oversight and power laypeople will have in the cases of bishops and cardinals will be one of the most controversial topics to be discussed next month in Rome. The pope has called a first-ever global meeting about clergy sex abuse, a topic which continues to consume parts of the Catholic Church.