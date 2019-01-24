

A police car sits at the entrance to Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Ky., on Saturday. (Bryan Woolston/AP)

Lexington’s Catholic bishop, John Stowe, in an op-ed Wednesday night said he is “ashamed” that the actions of Kentucky Catholic school students in D.C. last week are tainting the antiabortion movement and said wearing attire representing President Trump is incongruous with the “pro-life” label.

Stowe’s comments, in the Lexington Herald-Leader, were the third condemnation by a Kentucky Catholic bishop of the teens' behavior. There are four dioceses in the state. Comments by Kentucky’s Catholic leaders have been evolving since Saturday, when tense interactions at the Lincoln Memorial involving the boys, some of whom wore Make America Great Again caps, exploded on social media. Initial condemnations have been supplemented in a few cases with calls for a search for truth and healing.

“I am ashamed that the actions of Kentucky Catholic high school students have become a contradiction of the very reverence for human life that the march is supposed to manifest. As such, I believe that U.S. Catholics must take a look at how our support of the fundamental right to life has become separated from the even more basic truth of the dignity of each human person,” Stowe wrote. “Without engaging the discussion about the context of the viral video or placing the blame entirely on these adolescents, it astonishes me that any students participating in a pro-life activity on behalf of their school and their Catholic faith could be wearing apparel sporting the slogans of a president who denigrates the lives of immigrants, refugees and people from countries that he describes with indecent words and haphazardly endangers with life-threatening policies.” https://amp.kentucky.com/opinion/op-ed/article224984305.html

The incident on the memorial’s plaza divided Americans, at lightning-speed, with calls of prejudice by Catholics, African Americans, Native Americans and Trump’s supporters and critics, among others. The diocese of Covington on Monday announced it had launched an “independent, third-party investigation” into what happened on the Mall when Covington Catholic students, Native American elder Nathan Phillips and a small group of Black Israelites interacted in the afternoon. The students were in D.C. for the March for Life, an annual antiabortion rally. Phillips was just finishing the Indigenous Peoples March. At issue is the interaction between Phillips and the teens.

But the incident is especially divisive for U.S. Catholics, who are split down the middle on Trump as well as abortion access, and on the question of whether Trump is a cancer or a hero for people who oppose abortion. Trump critics who oppose abortion see his treatment of immigrants, refugees and racial minorities, among other things, as disqualifying for an ethical leader. Supporters believe his Supreme Court justice picks and vocal opposition to abortion since 2016 as a historic — even divine — win.

Among Catholics overall, 52 percent went for Trump in 2016, compared with 45 percent for Hillary, according to the Pew Research Center. That split is due to a large racial gap; white Catholics supported Trump by a 23-point margin while Hispanic Catholics backed Clinton over Trump by a 41-point margin, Pew found.

On the question of abortion, Pew found in 2018 that 51 percent of Catholics say abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 42 percent say it should be illegal.

On Saturday, as news and images and videos on the incident spread, the Covington Diocese, led by Bishop Roger Foys, and the boys' school — Covington Catholic — released a joint statement condemning the actions of the high school students.

“This behavior is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person. The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion,” it said. “We know this incident also has tainted the entire witness of the March for Life and express our most sincere apologies to all those who attended the March and all those who support the pro-life movement.”

Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, the state’s overseeing bishop, tweeted that he condemned the “shameful actions” of the students. The Catholic Conference of Kentucky issued a statement criticizing the teens as well.

However, Kurtz’s tweet has since been removed, and the Covington diocese on Tuesday released a statement saying there would be an independent investigation.

“Concerning the incident in Washington, D.C., between Covington Catholic students, Elder Nathan Phillips and Black Hebrew Israelites the independent, third-party investigation is planned to begin this week. This is a very serious matter that has already permanently altered the lives of many people,” the new statement said. “We pray that we may come to the truth and that this unfortunate situation may be resolved peacefully and amicably and ask others to join us in this prayer. We will have no further statements until the investigation is complete.”

Kurtz also issued a new statement on his blog, saying his first reaction was primarily motivated by wanting to support the Covington bishop, “who is in a position to have the best information about what transpired,” and emphasizing they were condemning “alleged actions, not people.”

“At this time, I am not going to get ahead of the Diocese of Covington’s independent investigation with additional comments,” Kurtz wrote. “Whatever the investigation reveals, I hope that we can use this as a teachable moment, learn from any mistakes on the part of anyone involved, and begin the process of healing.”

Stowe’s Wednesday editorial didn’t address the disputed interaction between Phillips and the teens but focused on what he described as a distorted antiabortion movement that has become divorced from its roots as a broad effort to honor human dignity. He noted that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops just a few months ago issued a major letter on racism, which “has worked itself into the fabric of our nation. The pastoral letter describes racism as a ‘life’ issue,” he wrote.

“We cannot uncritically ally ourselves with someone with whom we share the policy goal of ending abortion,” Stowe wrote. “The pro-life movement claims that it wants more than the policy change of making abortion illegal, but aims to make it unthinkable. That would require deep changes in society and policies that would support those who find it difficult to afford children. The association of our young people with racist acts and a politics of hate must also become unthinkable.”