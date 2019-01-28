Like so many seeking to recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Harris County Republican Party posted a message to Facebook on Sunday.

It included a somber image of a candle and a star-shaped yellow badge, the symbol the Nazis forced Jewish people to wear during the Holocaust to identify and psychologically isolate them.

The GOP chapter then added its own note: “Leftism kills,” the caption began. “In memory of the 6 million Jews lost to Nazi hatred in the name of National Socialism. We will never forget.”

Many decried the post as offensive and accused the group of politicizing one of history’s greatest atrocities.

“Hijacking the holocaust for political points all while engaging in revisionist history is disgusting,” one Facebook user wrote.

Harris County (Houston, Texas) GOP on Holocaust Remembrance Day: “Leftism kills.” pic.twitter.com/MCbZo2QKMW — Bobby Blanchard (@bobbycblanchard) January 28, 2019

The post echoed attempts in recent years by some conservatives — such as far-right political commentator Dinesh D’Souza — to cast Nazis as leftists because they were sometimes called National Socialists. However, historians widely agree that Hitler and his ethno-nationalist, fascist views fell on the far right of the political spectrum and that the Nazi Party was one of many right-wing extremist political groups born out of post-World War I Germany.

The Harris County Republican Party edited the post to remove “Leftism kills,” before eventually deleting the post entirely, the Houston Chronicle reported. Harris County, which encompasses much of greater Houston, is the largest county in Texas and the third-largest in the United States.

However, the group later appeared to double down on blaming leftism for the Holocaust, a systematic genocide in which an estimated 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazi regime.

“We don’t want a statement from us to be a distraction,” Vlad Davidiuk, a spokesman for the Harris County GOP, told the Chronicle. “However, that withstanding, history recognizes that the Jews were killed by the Nazis and the Nazis were officially the National Socialist Workers Party.”

Davidiuk did not respond to requests for comment or questions sent by email Monday.



Members of the public add candles to the 600 forming a Star of David during an event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in York, England, on Jan. 24.(Forsyth/Getty Images) (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The Anti-Defamation League criticized the Facebook post on Sunday and countered more vehemently on Monday the local GOP’s attempts to tie the Holocaust to leftism.

“The Holocaust was born out of hatred for Jews, pure and simple,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor from Germany. “The notion that political ‘leftism’ led to millions of Jews being killed in the Holocaust is bizarre and false.”

As history professor John Broich wrote for The Washington Post last year, however, it is a connection that conservatives have tried to make recently:

Back in 2007, conservative pundit Jonah Goldberg introduced his “Liberal Fascism” by writing, in essence: I know you are but what am I? He was tired, he wrote, of having the right called “fascist” and promised to turn the tables, to show that fascism “is not a phenomenon of the right at all. It is, and always has been, a phenomenon of the left.” More recently, Dinesh D’Souza made the same argument in his 2017 book “The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left” and again in his forthcoming film “Death of a Nation.”

“These very, very bad histories would hardly be worthy of dignifying with comment if our times weren’t so dangerous, with murderous white supremacists holding fasces-decorated shields in the streets of Charlottesville and neo-Nazi parties winning parliamentary seats in Europe,” Broich wrote.

Many of the people taken prisoner immediately after Hitler rose to power were his political enemies, including “Socialists, Communists, trade union leaders and others who had spoken out against the Nazi Party,” according to the Holocaust Encyclopedia.



Burning candles by the victims' wall in the Holocaust Memorial Center in Budapest, Hungary, during a commemoration Sunday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Marton Monus/EPA-EFE/REX)

"It was widespread anti-Semitism and Adolf Hitler’s obsessive hatred of Jews that led directly to the gas chambers in Europe,” Greenblatt said. “Hitler used Jews as the ultimate scapegoat, blaming them for a host of ills and casting them as disloyal and greedy. His anti-Semitic propaganda found a willing audience across Europe, which had imbibed anti-Semitic views for centuries.”

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum has cautioned against using the Holocaust — including making Holocaust analogies — to make political points.

“The questions raised by the Holocaust transcend all divides,” historian Edna Friedberg wrote in a post for the museum’s blog last month. “Neither the political right nor left has a monopoly on exploiting the six million Jews murdered in a state-sponsored, systematic campaign of genocide to demonize or intimidate their political opponents.”

