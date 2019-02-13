

The Most Reverend Bishop Michael F. Burbidge on Wednesday released the names of 16 priests the Arlington diocese has deemed "credibly accused" of sex abuse. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Virginia’s two Catholic dioceses Wednesday released lists of clergy officials say were deemed “credibly accused” of sexually abusing youth, the latest in a slew of U.S. dioceses to make public such names amid a national crisis over clerical abuse and cover-up.

The diocese of Arlington, which covers the northeastern corner of Virginia, released a list of 16 names. It said the list was the product of independent examiners who were given access to clergy files and information dating to its founding in 1974.

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge said in a letter that he ordered the list be released to help “victims and survivors of clergy abuse to find further healing and consolation.”

None of the Arlington clergy are still in active ministry. Eight are deceased.

The diocese of Richmond, which covers the rest of the state, released 42 names.

The Catholic Church has been under the gun since last summer, when a top D.C.-based cardinal -- Theodore McCarrick -- was suspended amid charges of abuse, and extensive cover-up. A grand jury report out of Pennsylvania about dioceses there led to the early resignation of D.C. Archbishop Donald Wuerl as well as additional civil investigations, bills calling for expanded statutes of limitations so clergy victims could sue, and more lists like the ones Wednesday out of Virginia.

New Jersey’s five Catholic dioceses Wednesday released similar lists, with 188 names in all -- including McCarrick’s, Crux reported.

Late last year the archdioceses of Washington and Baltimore released similar lists, as did the regional office of the order of the Jesuits.

This story is developing.