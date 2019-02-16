

Then Cardinal Theodore McCarrick prays during the 2011 United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' annual fall assembly in Baltimore. (Patrick Semansky, File)

In Catholic Church law, being forcibly laicized is sometimes called the death penalty for priests – a dismissal from the priesthood, a status change that is permanent, something that can’t even be said of excommunication. Even priests who request laicization are told to move away, and to not divulge what happened unless they have to, in order to avoid scandalizing other Catholics. No working in parishes, seminaries, Catholic schools. Your previous identity is wiped out.

At the same time, in the eyes of the church the mark of priestly ordination can never be removed. Something metaphysical changed then that can’t be undone. A Minnesota diocesan official who was laicizing a man still warmly reassured him, tapping his chest: In here, you’re a priest forever, the official said, a former church lawyer present testified in a 2014 affidavit. The man had abused women, including in the confessional, one of whom killed herself.

Theodore McCarrick is believed to be the first cardinal -- a title he held until allegations surfaced last summer -- laicized for sexual misconduct, and one of just six bishops accused of similar crimes and dismissed, according to the abuse-tracking group BishopAccountability. But in an era of rampant clergy scandals, when the words “bishop” and “cardinal” are being removed from Catholic fundraising drives in order to boost giving, experts predict many Catholics won’t see the rare defrocking as particularly weighty. Or as sufficient justice for McCarrick’s alleged victims.

“The reality is that, leaving aside the issue of embarrassment -- and I’d be cautious on that -- what difference does it make to McCarrick?” said Jennifer Haselberger, a canon lawyer who represented the archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis until 2013, when she quit over what she described as the office’s mishandling of abusive priests. "Realistically when we think of justice, what will he experience? And he will know in his heart of hearts that he’s still a priest.

[Ex-cardinal McCarrick defrocked by Vatican for sexual abuse]

In fact there is a lot of debate in Catholicism about the value of defrocking abusive clerics, an action that is extremely rare, and somewhat new in Catholicism. Since the sex abuse crisis erupted in the early 2000′s, new fast-track legal systems created by Rome have led to more defrockings, and church leaders have wrestled with whether it’s wiser to keep abusers in-house, where they can be monitored closely, as well as whether Catholicism’s main business should be forgiving – not condemning. McCarrick’s high-profile defrocking has raised another question: Should the church’s legal system be focused less on the accused and more on restitution for victims?

“If we kick this person out, [and] he’s no longer on our books, what are we doing then? Are we just protecting the liability of the institution or are we doing justice?” said Kurt Martens, a canon law professor at Catholic University.

Haselberger suggested dismissal isn’t as crushing a punishment as it may sound for McCarrick, who was one of the most powerful, popular U.S. clerics until his case exploded last June. To her, the fact that rumors surrounding McCarrick’s conduct had been circulating for years before the public allegations surfaced is proof that the system is broken. She predicted he won’t suffer financially or go to jail and in fact could, given his previously high-profile as a do-gooder and fundraiser, come out of this viewed as a martyr by some. Many will continue to treat him as a priest, she said.

McCarrick and his lawyers haven’t commented since last summer, so it’s impossible to know how he feels about the penalty. Shamed? Justified? Wronged? But people who know him say McCarrick, now a frail 88, hasn’t seemed able to fully accept what’s happening. The former cardinal could still face civil suits.

But priests who have been forcibly laicized and canon lawyers who represent accused priests say laicization can elicit a wide range of reactions. To some it’s a kind of personal trauma, like being forcibly separated from your children. For people being crushed by a celibacy vow they couldn’t keep, it can feel like relief. Many say they still feel, act and sometimes are treated like priests, even if they can’t wear the clothes or perform the sacraments.

“I joined this men’s group, and three weeks into it, they all called me ‘Father.’ I asked why, and one said: ‘It’s what you are. It’s who you are.’ This is a lovely thing to hear. It’s painful but lovely. Whether they call me [my name] or ‘Father,’ both ways it’s a little bit of the knife,” said a man who was laicized several years ago after being accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he doesn’t want the accusations against him publicized, said he lost health care and other reimbursements owed to him by his diocese before he was laicized, has been professionally damaged by the allegation and is too young to start receiving his church pension yet. Among the biggest losses, he said, is being barred from celebrating Mass for himself every day, privately, which he could do for the years while he was suspended, before being defrocked. “That’s a big deal. [While celebrating Mass,] we believe the whole church celebrates with you, even if you’re alone, you’re still part of the community.”

Canon law allows bishops to strip defrocked clerics of all financial benefits, though civil law requires they receive their pension once they’re vested. Deals vary; some receive nothing while others may negotiate for health care or education that will allow them to make a new career. Experts say diocesan legal officials like laicizing clerics because it relieves the organization of future liability.

According to BishopAccountability, more than 1,000 priests have been laicized in the past few decades for sexual misconduct, while of 99 bishops worldwide accused of similar crimes, just six were laicized. A new process the church created in the early 2000′s made it easier to remove priests, but still didn’t clearly establish rules around dismissing higher-up clerics.

Robert Ciolek is a former priest who the church paid a settlement, in part based upon his accusations that McCarrick pressured him into backrubs and into sleeping in the same bed when Ciolek was a seminarian and young priest in McCarrick’s diocese. Now a lawyer, Ciolek said the forced laicization undoubtedly must be “devastating” to McCarrick, who had built up decades “of administering the sacraments, hearing confessions and baptizing babies, marrying, forgiving people their sins, last rites. All that is gone....all the good he might have done, the church is taking away the core of his essence by laicizing him. But, make no mistake, based on the accusations against him, especially those involving sexual abuse of minors, it is fully deserved."

[Cardinal McCarrick, former archbishop of Washington, accused of sexual abuse and removed from ministry]

Ciolek recalled the pain of petitioning the Vatican to approve his own request to leave the priesthood. He was already married and a father, but wanted to be formally released from his promise of celibacy, allowing his civil marriage to be recognized and thus be in good standing to receive the sacraments. He had to wait about 10 years and submit thick documents arguing, essentially, that it was a mistake for him to have ever have become a priest. In reality, Ciolek said he believes he was called to be a priest and loved being a priest, and might still be one if not for the Church’s celibacy requirement. He didn’t like having to put in writing that there was something flawed with his ministry.

Pat Noaker, who represents two men who say McCarrick abused them when they were minors, said neither of his clients feel celebratory about the laicization, though they may feel it’s merited.

“Both have hope the church can be reformed. That is unique. Most of my clients don’t have that hope. Both of them do,” he said. Asked if the outcome was justice, Noaker said: “Neither of these men had a particular result in mind. Having him laicized or otherwise, they didn’t care which avenue the Vatican chose - - they just didn’t want McCarrick using his power to have access to children.”

Laicizing a priest -- whether by choice or not -- doesn’t mean they aren’t still a priest; they are. It means they are free of the rights and responsibilities of the position. They may not present themselves as priests in their dress nor perform sacraments such as celebrating Mass or hearing confession. The one exception is that they are still obliged to hear the last rites of the dying if no other priest is available.

People choosing to leave or being forced to was exceedingly rare over the centuries, Haselberger said. Even in cases of priests suspended for abuse claims, she said, laicization was usually done at the request of the priest. The church was loathe to dismiss clerics. The big wave came after the second Vatican Council in the 1960′s, a series of meetings many expected to liberalize the church more and perhaps let priests marry. Disappointed changes weren’t made, many priests left and asked to be relieved of their celibacy vows. After a decade or two, Pope John Paul II stopped granting the petitions.

Men who requested dismissal had to prove they could no longer function as priests, making arguments such as the one Ciolek did -- that they really shouldn’t have been a priest to start with. It’s a bit like a marriage annulment, except laicization doesn’t nullify any of the sacraments or priestly work priests did. But church law does not view laicization in a neutral way.

Part of it is the shame and cover-up, she says, but part of it is that the job of clerics is forgiveness. “There’s a tension between that spiritual reality and the idea of imposing penalties. It’s not in their nature," she said. The penal process can seem at times more focused on the accused than the victim, she said.

In the popular imagination excommunication is more severe, but that is actually a temporary penalty. It’s meant, under canon law, to cure the person doing wrong and bring them back into communion with the Church.

A priest can be dismissed from the clerical state by a local tribunal or by the Vatican, depending on the situation, Martens said.

But some groups who advocate for accused priests say canon law has always made it possible to remove clerics, and what’s new is a rush by higher-ups to judge priests without a transparent, fair process -- to present an image of cracking down. Unlike bishops, priests don’t have the means to properly defend themselves, these advocates say.

Canon law allows bishops to strip defrocked clerics of all financial benefits, though civil law requires they receive their pension once they’re vested. Deals vary from priest to priest; some receive nothing while others may negotiate for health care or education that will allow them to make a new career. Experts say diocesan legal officials like laicizing clerics because it removes the organization of future liability.

What will happen to McCarrick is unclear. Some say he has significant savings and a pension and will likely be offered housing or other support by the many to whom he ministered over the decades. High-up clerics who are dismissed, like McCarrick, are insulated from much of the pain, while the average priest is ruined.

That said, Haselberger says the comparison to a “death penalty” is offensive to people who receive real death penalties. Dismissal primarily means not being able to publicly present as a priest. In the meantime, McCarrick’s lawyers will fend off at least one possible civil suit, as New York just passed an extension of the window for victims to sue, and New Jersey is expected to as well -- both states where victims have alleged McCarrick misconduct. For now that means waiting.

“It’s not satisfaction” we’re feeling, said the Rev. Matt Fish, a D.C. priest. “But the priest is meant to signify something. And there is a virtue and dignity that goes along with it. And maybe this is a step towards restoring that.”