

A police officer patrols near a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday. (Mark Baker)

As American Muslims awoke to the news Friday that 49 worshipers had been killed in a deadly coordinated attack targeting two New Zealand mosques, new ripples of fear echoed through a community that has long felt unease in the United States.

“Our houses of worship are no longer safe places,” said Wajahat Ali, a prominent Muslim writer. He’s hearing from friends fretting about how to protect their children at Friday worship, the main day of communal prayer for Muslims. “Will we have to pack and carry? Am I supposed to hold my baby in one hand and have my other hand on a pistol in my belt? This is terrifying.”

Mosques around the United States began considering what security precautions to take Friday morning, hours before their communities gather for the weekly jum’a prayer. Dar Al-Hijrah, in Falls Church, Va., sent an email saying it would increase security. Daria Fahmy, a professor at Long Island University, said in an email to the Post on Friday that numerous mosques contacted their local police departments to ask for protection.

“There seems to be a feeling of becoming an increasingly vulnerable community,” she wrote about American Muslims’ fear.

Muslims make up just under one percent of the U.S. population, according to the Pew Research Center — about half the number of Jews in the United States, somewhat less than the number of Mormons, and slightly more than the number of Hindus or Buddhists. The Muslim community has worried about its reputation in the United States at least since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when some Muslim children were taunted as “terrorists” after the violent attacks by Muslim extremists. Over the past three years, since President Trump campaigned on the promise to “ban” some Muslims from entering the country and then enacted a court-challenged travel ban that bars people from some majority-Muslim countries, many have grown increasingly concerned.

“The overwhelming rise in anti-Muslim hate speech that has taken hold in our country is making the average Muslim uncertain about safety,” Fahmy wrote. Ali blamed Trump for shifting the culture, and said it’s not just aimed at Muslims — the fatal shooting of 11 worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue in October sprung from the same climate of religious hate, he said.

“There’s a climate of hate that has been nurtured by the president all the way down. We saw it against Jews,” he said. “Meanwhile, we have ignored the number one threat — the rise of white extremists. There’s a cost to this rhetoric of hate. The cost is 49 people who went to Friday prayer.”

Talib Shareef, imam at Masjid Muhammed, a Sunni mosque in Washington’s Shaw neighborhood, said some worshipers came to the dawn prayers Friday and were informed when they arrived of the mass shooting. The Masjid, like all U.S. mosques, have had increased security since the 9/11 attacks, but Shareef said officials recently discussed having – in addition to professional security – members rotate to watch out while others pray.

“People would watch as well as pray. You want to pray in peace, but this is the world we’re living in -- we in America and in other places,” he said Friday, the weekly holy day for Muslims.

“This is our most precious day of the week. [Muslims] are taught that Adam was created on the sixth day and he is the source of all humanity. Today we reflect on all of humanity. People are hurting. Some are concerned. Some, their natural response is not to come out, but it didn’t stop everyone. People want to be together and pray and hear from faith leaders,” he said.

Some D.C. city officials were expected later Friday at a service at Masjid Muhammad, he said.

Shareef said U.S. Muslims have been pushing for and are watching how the U.S. government classifies and talks about different hate crimes, he said.

“All crimes should be classified equally. People look at the label [of the victims’ background] and it should be based on the human life, not the label,” he said. “This is a national sentiment – white nationalism, white supremacy, hate. It’s not a massive movement, but it’s a movement we’re seeing. “

He continued: “These things challenge our good souls. But we can’t be idle, we can’t hide, we can’t withdraw, we have to become more active in bringing human beings together to eradicate these kinds of things. [The attack in New Zealand] makes a big noise and sound and on our hearts, but it’s small in comparison to human goodness and we need to bring that together.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim advocacy group in the U.S., decried Friday what it described as an “unprecedented spike in bigotry . . . since the election of Donald Trump as president.” CAIR pointed to the manifesto written by a man who broadcast some of the violence in New Zealand in which he echoed white supremacist views and criticized Muslims and immigrants. According to CAIR, the manifesto praised Trump as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.”

The organization promoted a booklet on safety strategies for mosques.

Synagogues, which already tended to be more secured than most houses of worship due to concerns about anti-Semitic attacks, beefed up security further after the Pittsburgh shooting. Some churches did the same after fatal shootings in Charleston, S.C., and Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Some leaders of other religious organizations, including the Jewish groups Anti-Defamation League and Religious Action Center, Catholic bishops and a Sikh leader, pledged Friday to support Muslims as they turn toward the same task of protecting their community.

