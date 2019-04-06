

Firefighters and fire investigators respond to a fire Thursday at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, La. (Leslie Westbrook/The Advocate via AP)

The sun rose Thursday morning to reveal the smoldering husk of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, La. An overnight fire had consumed the church’s interior; smoke rose through a gaping hole in the roof that had sheltered congregants for generations.

The Rev. Gerald Toussaint was on his way to his full-time job as a truck driver when his wife told him what had happened. He raced back.

“By the time I got back here, it was gone,” he told The Daily Advertiser.

“My church has a lot of history,” he said, noting that it was more than 140 years old. “I don’t understand it. What could make a person do that to a church?”

Authorities are considering the same questions after Mount Pleasant became the third predominantly black church to burn down in Louisiana’s St. Landry Parish in the span of 10 days, setting local residents on edge. On March 26, flames reduced St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre to just a few remaining walls and piles of rubble. And on April 2, a blaze struck the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas.

Authorities have not determined a cause for the fires or established a connection, but they are being treated as crime scenes. State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said at a Thursday news conference that “we believe that these there fires are suspicious,” adding that fire officials have identified “patterns” but declined to provide details. Multiple possibilities, including arson, were being investigated. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI were assisting with the case, he said.

“There is clearly something happening in this community,” Browning said in a statement on Thursday. “That’s why it’s imperative that the citizens of this community be part of our effort to figure out what it is.”



A fire destroyed the Greater Union Baptist Church on April 2. Authorities are investigating the fire, along with two others at predominantly black churches.

A fourth fire on March 31 was reported more than 200 miles away at the predominantly white Vivian United Pentecostal Church in Caddo Parrish, La., but authorities have not established a link to the St. Landry incidents.

For some, the recent fires recall a dark history of attacks and threats against black churches in the South. During Reconstruction and the civil rights movement, black churches were targeted with fires, bombings and threats.

In 2015, a gunman opened fire on a prayer group at the Emanuel AME Baptist Church in Charleston, South Carolina, killing nine people in a racist attack. Nearly 200 years before, Emanuel AME’s predecessor had been burned down in 1822 by Charleston’s white leaders, who feared an insurrection by the city’s enslaved residents.

As the Louisiana fires remain under investigation, a man in Mississippi pleaded guilty to arson last week for setting fire to a black church in 2016. He had attempted to disguise the arson as a hate crime.

As authorities investigated the St. Landry fires, churches’ leaders were resilient.

Greater Union had served worshipers for over 100 years, according to Pastor Harry Richard, whose grandfather helped found the church.

“He left a legacy for me and I was trying to fulfill that to the best of my ability,” he told CBS News.

Toussaint told ABC News that “the church is not that building. The church is the people."

“If we stay together as a congregation, the church is alive and well,” he said. “We can rebuild the building as long as we stay together.”

