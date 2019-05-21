

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, where Gregory will be installed on Tuesday. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Wilton Gregory, a longtime Catholic cleric who has been a leader within the church’s efforts to address its sexual abuse crisis for more than two decades, will be installed Tuesday as archbishop of Washington.

He takes the helm of one of the most prominent Catholic dioceses, in the nation’s capital, and one of the dioceses embroiled in the latest wave of church sex abuse scandals.

Within the past year, the archdiocese of Washington has faced embarrassment over the actions of its two most recent archbishops. First came the revelation that Theodore McCarrick, Washington’s archbishop from 2001 to 2006, and a highly visible diplomat for years after, had allegedly sexually harassed both minors and adults; within months, McCarrick became the first U.S. cardinal ever removed from the priesthood for sexual abuse. Then came the groundbreaking Pennsylvania grand jury report, and within its pages, allegations that Cardinal Donald Wuerl mishandled abuse cases when he was bishop of Pittsburgh. After weeks of intermittent protests, Wuerl retired from his role as archbishop of Washington in October.

Into this rattled and heartsick archdiocese steps Gregory, a 71-year-old cleric tapped for the job by Pope Francis last month. Gregory has served as archbishop of Atlanta since 2004, and is expected to be made a cardinal soon after he takes over the Washington archdiocese.

On Tuesday, Gregory will be installed amid pomp and circumstance. Bishops from across the country will convene in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, North America’s largest Catholic church, to celebrate this elevation of one of their own. Washingtonians, including black Catholics particularly eager to see the arrival of Washington’s first black archbishop, are anticipating such a large crowd of well-wishers trying to watch the 1:30 p.m. procession and ceremony that some plan to arrive at the Basilica in Northeast Washington as early as 9 or 10 a.m.

Tuesday’s installation Mass will be many Washingtonians’ first opportunity to hear from their new archbishop, who will preach a homily. And then the work will begin, in a job that may seem familiar to Gregory.

He has taken on abuse scandals before — in the first diocese he led as bishop, in Belleville, Ill., in the 1990s, and again in the early 2000s, when he was the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops at the time that the Boston Globe exposed the Catholic abuse crisis to the nation. As president of the bishops conference, Gregory presided over the landmark 2004 Dallas conference, where he helped coax wary bishops to enact a zero-tolerance policy for removing accused abusers from ministry.

In retrospect, many activists now argue that the Dallas conference didn’t go far enough to institute rules to govern the bishops themselves, and some have voiced concerns about Gregory’s stance on the issue in Atlanta. The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests planned to protest the installation on Tuesday, where they said they would ask Gregory to make public more information about Washington priests previously accused of abuse, and to not oppose legislation that would extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes in Maryland.

Richard Walker, a deacon in the Washington archdiocese, said he hoped Gregory would calm a troubled Catholic community. “One of the things that holds me steadfast to the church — the church always rights itself,” Walker said. “I see great things, the possibility of great things."

And he anticipated that others would share his hope, and it would compel them toward the Basilica on a sunny Tuesday. “You know pretty much the whole archdiocese of Washington is going to turn out,” he said. So he planned to arrive at 9 a.m., with snacks.