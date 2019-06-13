

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, left, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, participates in a morning prayer during the meeting in Baltimore. (Jose Luis Magana)

Catholic faithful across the country have demanded accountability from their bishops for the past year as sexual abuse scandals unfolded at the highest levels of the church. On Thursday, the bishops at last gave their response, in the form of a new slate of policies for policing themselves.

Some Catholics, including activists for more accountability, celebrated the new rules, which the bishops touted as major action. But to some aggrieved believers, the new policies do not go nearly far enough, since they still place the responsibility for handling abuse by bishops in the hands of their fellow bishops, despite years of cover-ups.

“If there was ever a time for a rapid response, this was it, and they failed miserably," said Christopher Jolly Hale, a political activist who formerly led Catholic outreach for President Barack Obama. "Catholics across the country are looking for an extended, outward, meaningful mea culpa from the bishops, a simple acknowledgement that the bishops have failed.”

Hale likened the bishops’ actions in their national meeting this week to a football team that’s far out of reach of the goalpost, but chooses to cautiously move the ball a little way down the field. "I’m angry as hell,” he said. “My favorite prayer is the Hail Mary, but it also needs to be our play.”

After three days of debate in Baltimore, most of it more collegial than contentious, the bishops emerged with the plan for handling abuse by leaders that they had been promising for most of the year. Their new policy creates a national hotline, operated by an outside vendor, for Catholics to call or write with complaints that a bishop has abused a child, sexually harassed an adult or mishandled an abuse report.

What happens next remains to be seen – and is left to the discretion of bishops. When the hotline receives the report, it will ordinarily relay it to a leading bishop in the region where the accused bishop works or worked. That bishop will then be responsible for reporting to law enforcement and to the Vatican, and for bringing in lay people to help investigate the complaint. The measures also allows for bishops to direct the calls to a layperson.

That’s a far cry from the bishops’ original proposal, debated in November, which called for a national body of lay people who would be empowered to investigate bishops. That idea collapsed under opposition from the Vatican.

“They’re finally doing the bare minimum,” said Adrienne Alexander, who organized nationwide protests calling for bishop accountability after a Pennsylvania grand jury report revealed the extent of the abuse and cover-up by the church last summer. She wrote in an email to The Post that she felt this week’s action didn’t provide what she and other faithful Catholics who organized fiery petitions and spontaneous demonstrations outside churches across the country in the wake of that grand jury report were demanding. “It doesn’t earn them any accolades from me,” she wrote. “There still doesn’t seem to be any of the visible urgency, despair, frustration that so many of us still in the pews feel.”

But many of the bishops felt they had achieved a milestone.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington told the Post moments after voting concluded that those in his diocese who have demanded greater accountability should “absolutely” be satisfied with this result.

“I am so encouraged by what we have been doing this week, especially the votes we’ve just taken,” he said. “What I have heard from the faithful is, ‘We want greater transparency. We want accountability.’ I think the measures are enacted.”

It has been a dizzying year for the Catholic church: Highly prominent former cardinal Theodore McCarrick was publicly accused of abuse in June and removed from the priesthood entirely by February. Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington denied knowing about McCarrick’s conduct and then retired amid protest; Washington Post reporting showed that he had indeed known. Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano claimed in an explosive letter that shook the church that Pope Francis knew too. A Post investigation published last week showed a West Virginia bishop had doled out $350,000 in checks to church leaders. And perhaps the most significant driver of U.S. activism, taking faithful Catholics from the pews to protests, was the Pennsylvania grand jury report in August, which documented the alleged abuse of more than 1,000 victims in the state and inspired states across the country to open similar probes.

“There is definitely a pre-August church and a post-August church,” said Hale.

In all that time, the U.S. bishops promised some action but didn’t take it until now; when they tried to take action in November, the Vatican told them to wait.

During this week’s meeting, much of the debate revolved around how strongly the bishops would call for the involvement of lay people, while sticking to the constraints imposed by Pope Francis in a new worldwide rule in February. The pope decreed that all investigations of accused bishops be supervised by a leading local bishop, not a national body or independent non-clergy commission.

“Lay involvement should be mandatory, to make darn sure that we bishops do not harm the church in the way the bishops have harmed the church, especially that we’ve become aware of this past year,” Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Mo., exhorted other bishops. “Now that we have experienced this horrible year of bad bishops, the laity too are rightly demanding that something must change.... Even though the protocol from the Holy Father does not require it, we can pledge ourselves to do so.”

The bishops eventually approved two items strongly encouraging, if not requiring, lay involvement. Each archbishop “should identify a qualified lay person to receive reports" of misconduct by bishops, according to one item the bishops added on the final day of debate. They also included in a new list of principles affirmed by bishops -- which replaced a code of conduct that was proposed in November -- “We are also committed, when receiving and investigating such cases, to include the counsel of lay men and women whose professional backgrounds are indispensable.”

“How much more strongly can we say it? We say it’s indispensable,” said Burbidge.

Bishop Shawn Biegler, who led a recent investigation into abuse allegedly committed by his predecessor in the Diocese of Cheyenne, Wyo., said he brought in a local lawyer who had handled more than 200 sexual abuse cases. “There’s no way a bishop knows how to do this by himself. You just can’t do it well. A bishop has neither the background nor the time," he said in an interview with the Post.

Although the bishops could not make lay investigators mandatory due to the constraints of Pope Francis’s new law, Biegler said, he believes every bishop will do so. “Is this ideal?” he shrugged. "I think we’ve gained great ground here.”

Some activists agreed with the bishops. Skip Horvath, a Falls Church retiree who has recently devoted himself full-time to volunteer activism on the topic of clergy abuse, said he feels confident lay people will be involved. “We’ll find a way to insert ourselves into that process. The bishops can’t be investigating themselves," he said. "If this results in bishops investigating bishops we’re back in the McCarrick situation.”

Horvath’s complaint was that the bishops didn’t call for more transparency: He wants the Church to release information including how much money from parishioners’ donations is being spent on the sex abuse crisis and settlements. The bishops did not discuss any subject relating to church finances during the meeting.

Bishops raised questions during the final hour of debate about the propriety of the local bishops handling investigations. They pointed out that under the model that they enacted Thursday, an archbishop would be tasked with handling a report of misconduct by one of his auxiliary bishops or by his retired predecessor, the bishop emeritus of his diocese. They also questioned whether the plan ensured bishops would move quickly to address reports.

In a separate proposal, they approved consequences for former bishops who have been removed from office or retired and are found to have committed abuse or to have mishandled it. These bishops now officially can be, but are not required to be, disciplined in a variety of ways, including being denied travel funds, barred from preaching and administering certain sacraments, and denied burial in their cathedrals when they die.

Jason Berry, who has written several investigative books about the Catholic Church, said Thursday’s actions show a body of bishops worried about the state prosecutors across the country who are conducting criminal investigations into the Catholic church. “This is not a group of men accustomed to regulation as we know it in the democratic sense,” he said. He saw the new policies as investigative procedure “without subjecting themselves to greater independent scrutiny,” and bishops “deep into a mode of self-protection.”

But to hear the bishops tell it, Thursday was a day to acknowledge that they had done what they could, and what they thought they needed to do.

Cardinal Blaise Cupich of Chicago told the Post that he thought that the November plan of a national independent commission to investigate bishops would never have passed the U.S. bishops’ vote, even if the Vatican had not stood in the way. “It did not reflect what our culture is in the Catholic church, that we work together," he said. “A lay board that separates itself from the rest of the church is not who we are."