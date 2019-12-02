A D.C. Jewish landmark was a target of anti-Semitic graffiti on Friday, an act of vandalism that the organization’s rabbis said fit into a painful nationwide pattern of rising anti-Jewish crime.

“While the damage to the building is minimal and will be fixed quickly, events like this can throw even the toughest person into a tailspin. Given the current climate, we unfortunately are not surprised by this happening,” three rabbis from Sixth & I, the historic Washington synagogue named for its downtown street address, wrote in an email to community members on Monday afternoon. The email cited rising hate crimes against many groups, including Jews.