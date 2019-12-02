Staff at the synagogue building, which hosts a wide range of prayer services and communal events, were not immediately available to respond to inquiries from The Washington Post on Monday.
In emails to the synagogue community, Rabbis Shira Stutman, Aaron Potek and Jesse Paikin said anti-Semitic graffiti was carved into a door and drawn on a stairwell. “In these moments, it’s important to remember that it is not a shame but an honor to be a Jew …,” the rabbis wrote. “We can and will respond to this hateful act with open doors, in resilience and spirit, living Jewish lives of joy, optimism, and pride.”
D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew said officers are investigating the incident.