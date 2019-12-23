Anyone who has turned on the TV and seen the all-day, all-month spirit of the season on display might get the sense that Christmas movies are having a wildly popular moment right now. The Hallmark Channel rolled out its 24 new-for-Christmas-2019 movies starting in October, and aired holiday specials round the clock throughout the season, including new titles like “A Cheerful Christmas,” “Christmas in Rome” and “Christmas Scavenger Hunt.” Not to be outdone, Lifetime premiered “The Christmas Temp,” “A Date by Christmas Eve,” “Christmas Hotel,” and more than two dozen others in its 24/7 seasonal showings.

But we didn’t just want to rely on our anecdotal sense that this is a peak year for Christmas movies. We wanted hard data. And we found it.

We asked a computer to search the description of almost every significant movie or TV special ever made, on the ultra-comprehensive website IMDb — a total of 31,034 movies, dating back to 1913. (To be more specific: We looked at feature-length movies with a plot description and at least 1,000 reviews.)

The computer sleighed through the data, searching for terms that would suggest a Christmas movie — Santa, Rudolph, Yuletide and many more. And then, a miracle on the 34th hour! Yes, after precisely 34 hours, our program showed us a graph of all the Christmas stories ever told on film.

As you can see, we are indeed living at the height of Christmas movie production.

Our search criteria turned up no Christmas movies at all for the first 22 years, until 1935’s “Scrooge.” Some of the most enduring Christmas classics that families return to year after year were made in the decades after that — “Christmas in Connecticut” in 1945, “It’s a Wonderful Life” in 1946, “White Christmas” in 1954. But those old favorites were among the only Christmas movies being made in their era.

One a year, two a year, none in many years, three in the year of “White Christmas.” There were no more than five movies with “Christmas” in their IMDb description in any year until 1992, when eight were made, including “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” That was a peak until 2004 brought us 12 Christmas films, including “The Polar Express” and “Christmas With the Kranks.”

Then, in recent times, an explosion. We hit an all-time high in 2015 and 2017, when our IMDb search found 32 Christmas movies in each year.

Yes, there are simply more movies being made, about every subject and season, in the 21st century than there were in the early days of Hollywood. But our data showed that Christmas movies, as a percentage of all movies made, are on the upswing of late.

The Rev. Bruce Clark, whose Advance Church actually meets in a movie theater, the AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring every Sunday, said many Americans are seeking in the movies the same thing they seek in Christianity: hope.

“People go to the movies for various reasons, sometimes because they’re dealing with something and they want relief,” Clark said. “They go to the movies for some of the same reasons people come to church. It’s a safe, warm environment to be encouraged again.”

Some of his congregants are big fans of Hallmark Christmas movies, he said, though he is more of a re-watching-“It’s a Wonderful Life”-again guy.

“It’s the message of Christ” that his church members find in those formulaic stories of girl-meets-boy-just-in-time-for-Christmas-Eve, the pastor said. “There are so many voices out here that are despairing. The message of Christ stands out as unique, that during this time, there’s still a ray of hope for our lives and for our world, and that’s found in the person of Jesus. And that’s really what Christmas is all about.”

Most Christmas movies don’t tell the story of Jesus’ birth. Many scarcely touch on religion. In fact, our handy IMDb crawler found that Santa retains his immense popularity in these movies, while the words “manger” and “Christmas Mass,” among other religious terms, did not appear in a single movie description.

But Clark thinks it’s all just “stealth messaging,” as he put it, to lead people to the religious meaning of the season, just as his church is one of many that hold services inside a movie theater to draw in people more comfortable going to the cinema than a sanctuary.

“What happens is the moment you mention Christ’s name or the church or a religion, walls come up. But if we can get the messages out in a way that people can receive them, I’m all for it,” he said.

To S. Brent Rodriguez-Plate, a professor of religion and cinema at Hamilton College, movies aren’t always a path to observance but are themselves the ritual. In an increasingly nonreligious culture — 26 percent of Americans identify with no religion and just 65 percent identify as Christian in the Pew Research Center’s latest survey, by far the smallest number of Americans who have ever called themselves Christian — movies are a modern form of worship in Rodriguez-Plate’s view.

“A winter ritual has been around for tens of thousands of years — the movies are the latest iteration,” he said. “It’s cold outside. It’s nice and warm inside by the fire, or by the glow of the TV screen. So we gather together … and watch a world unfold on-screen, the retelling of stories on a seasonal basis.”

Much like religion, movies provide stories to inspire and space to reflect. “Some of these films, you watch year after year. You come back to them. You remember yourself by watching them,” he said. “The repetition of it allows us to think about our own places and where we’ve been. … We humans need rituals. Atheists need them as much as fundamentalist Christians.”

As for the reason Hollywood is making so very many of these movies right now, even if many seem formulaic or slapdash: Rodriguez-Plate says anyone looking for high-quality filmmaking is just being a Grinch, or missing the point. “I know people with PhDs who sit around and watch them. … They’re aesthetically bad, but what they do is they give us promises,” he said. “There’s some trial and struggles that go on, and in the end, there’s reunification.”

His own favorite movie-watching ritual is viewing 1983’s “A Christmas Story” with his family every year. By now, he says, he knows all the words by heart.

Julie Zauzmer is a Washington Post religion reporter. Ben Zauzmer is the author of “Oscarmetrics: The Math Behind the Biggest Night in Hollywood,” which was published last month by Bear Manor.

