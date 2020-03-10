“It’s momentous, reflecting how seriously people are taking this,” said Bill Dailey, a priest and director of the University of Notre Dame’s Newman Centre for Faith & Reason in Dublin, who likened St. Patrick’s Day to the Fourth of July in the United States. The last time the parade was canceled was in 2001 due to foot and mouth disease.

Dailey’s church still plans to hold Mass for several hundred on St. Patrick’s Day, but he noted how Mass has been canceled in Rome until April 3 and is waiting for any change in instructions from Irish public health officials.

“What's happened in Rome is dramatic,” he said. “It could happen here.”

The spread of coronavirus has affected houses of worship, missionaries and pilgrimage sites around the globe. It shut down several celebrations for the Jewish holiday of Purim, which started Monday night, and threatens to shut down more celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday often featuring shamrocks, Guinness beer and “Kiss me, I’m Irish” paraphernalia will likely look different this year as officials across the United States are discouraging large public gatherings.

On Monday, however, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city has no plans to cancel its massive parade, and a spokesman for the Archdiocese of New York said Mass, which precedes the parade, is still scheduled to be held. Parade organizers in Washington, Chicago and Savannah, Ga. said their parades are still on schedule.

St. Patrick’s Day, especially in New York City, is an important day for politicians to show up for a parade. But Irish Catholics are so mainstream now that few people mention how Sen. Joe Biden, the leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, is Irish-Catholic, which was once raised as a potential issue when President John F. Kennedy ran for office, according to Patrick Griffin, a historian who focuses on Ireland and America at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Parades for St. Patrick’s Day, which commemorates the life and influence of the fifth-century missionary on the spread of Christianity throughout Ireland, became popularized first in the U.S. as a way for Irish Americans, who faced anti-Irish sentiment, to publicly parade their heritage. Then it was eventually imported back to Ireland, which usually celebrated the day as a much more somber and holy occasion, especially after the 19th century famine, Griffin said.

“It’s such a feel-good event and an extraordinary day,” said Griffin, whose birthday falls on March 17. “It’d be a shame but it’s not going to be detrimental to these people or sense of identity.”

Before he became a saint, Patrick was born in England, captured by slave traders when he was a teenager, and lived in Ireland for 6 years, said Jennifer Paxton, a Catholic University of America historian who focuses on England, Ireland and the Celtic world. He escaped slavery and then felt called to go back to Ireland to convert the people of Ireland to Christianity.

“It was a long, hard slog,” she said. “He was often in danger. He faced a lot of criticism from people in Britain who didn’t think he was the right person to go, he wasn’t smart enough, he wasn’t virtuous enough.

Later, she said, stories about St. Patrick turned him into a superhero of sorts.

“If he were here today, he would be praying. They didn’t have Purell then,” she said, referring to the popular hand sanitizer. “He put himself in danger to serve his flock. He was repeatedly in prison, threatened with death. All he had to do was stop preaching the gospel. I would have no doubt he’d be ministering to the sick.”

St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland represents the bond many Irish have between their faith and culture, said Thomas H. Groome, a professor of theology and religious education at Boston College, who was born in Ireland but has lived in the U.S. for several decades. Groome described St. Patrick’s Day as Thanksgiving, where people might have family get togethers and dinners and share myths about the patron saint of the country.

“The picture the Irish paint of St. Patrick is that he ceased to be English and became Irish. They think of him as one of themselves and enjoying a party. It carries through to how Irish people think of themselves,” he said. “They say every day above ground is a good one. They have a certain kind of love of life and fun.”

On Monday, Groome was picking up his son from Fordham University in New York City after the Catholic school sent students home for several weeks, to drive with him back to Boston.

City officials are not the only ones to alter St. Patrick’s Day plans. President Trump has tweaked his. This year he will skip an annual bipartisan lunch with congressional leaders hosted by the speaker of the House, an event that has been missed by presidents just four times since it was started in 1983. Last year on St. Patrick’s Day, he visited St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington.