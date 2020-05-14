Shinn’s 97 years included phases living in different parts of the world, but her last 50 years were spent in Washington D.C.

In D.C., she served as chief of the legislative analysis division of the Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau, where in the 1970s she played a key role in beefing up affirmative action requirements for federal contractors, particularly around gender, said her grand-nephew, Marc Shinn-Krantz. She was a founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus, which recruits women to run for political office, and was on the working group for then-first lady Hillary Clinton’s health-care task force in 1993, Shinn-Krantz said.

Shinn for about a quarter-century — 1944 to 1969 — — worked in leadership at the YWCA, her great-nephew said, including as vice president of the national board. Her passion, he said, was improving gender and racial equality, and she helped racially integrate student dorms at the University of Nebraska’s YWCA. She worked for the group at Carnegie Mellon and in Utica, N.Y.

Shinn was also the first woman to serve as moderator — or leading officer — of First Congregational United Church of Christ in downtown D.C., her grand-nephew said. In the 1970′s the congregation was deeply divided over the leadership’s decision to host Metropolitan Community Church, one of the early LGBT religious denominations. It voted for MCC to leave.

With her 1955 degree from Yale Divinity School, she helped lead the congregation to a later vote to continue sharing space with MCC, Shinn-Krantz said. Church remained an important part of her life to the end.

She came from a family accustomed to profound talks about faith and justice. Her older brother, the late Rev. Roger Shinn, was a key author of the Statement of Faith for the United Church of Christ when the denomination first formed in 1957. The current version is almost the same as the original.

She was known in her family of two brothers and many nieces and nephews for other exploits, including swimming in her 20′s across the Bosporus, a waterway between Europe and Asia. At the time she was living in Istanbul teaching English.

Shinn-Krantz said while his great-aunt had huge professional success, after she retired in 1995, younger people in her family associated her with hosting big, warm gatherings at her cottage on the Chesapeake, blowing huge bubbles and swimming several times a week into her 90′s.

“She was so into things. We’d be driving past mountain laurels in bloom and she’d be wildly gesticulating about it. It could have been anything — she was just so enthusiastic,” he said. The cottage was “the most amazing place. But it was her, not the place.”

Ruth Shinn never married or had children. She was born May 30,1922 in Kansas City, Mo., but she, her two brothers and their parents moved often to follow the work of their father, a preacher.

Her health had been good until the last couple of years, her grand-nephew said, when she was mostly confined to bed. She’d recently moved from Dupont Circle to a new nursing home in Potomac, Md.

She did not receive a covid-19 test, but several patients on her floor and staff tested positive around the time she developed pneumonia and a fever.