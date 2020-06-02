The visit is part of an effort by Trump to focus on international religious freedom. Upon returning to the White House early in the afternoon, he is scheduled to sign an executive order on that subject in the Oval Office.

AD

AD

John Paul’s movement for religious freedom, including in his native Eastern Europe from communism, is considered one of his key legacies. Tuesday is the 41st anniversary of his first papal visit to Poland.

The large shrine was opened as a museum to John Paul in 2001 but nose-dived financially and was bailed out by the Knights of Columbus in 2011. The Knights is the world’s largest Catholic organization. Trump’s, attorney Pat Cipollone, was a top lawyer there, holding the title “supreme advocate.” The shrine, according to its website, “is a place of pilgrimage housing two first-class relics of St. John Paul II. Here, through liturgy and prayer, art, and cultural and religious formation, visitors can enter into its patron’s deep love for God and for man.”

A message to the Archdiocese of Washington was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

AD

AD

On Monday evening, federal authorities used rubber bullets, stun grenades and smoke cannisters to clear peaceful protesters from around the White House ahead of Trump’s walk across Lafayette Square to St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he posed for photos while holding up a Bible.

The church’s rector and the region’s Episcopal bishop were outraged that the crowds, who were protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, were forcefully removed to allow for the visit.

“I am the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and was not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop,” the Right Rev. Mariann Budde told the Post.

AD

She excoriated the president for standing in front of the church — its windows boarded up with plywood — while holding the Bible aloft.

AD

“Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence,” Budde of the president. “We need moral leadership, and he’s done everything to divide us.”

White House officials told The Washington Post, on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, that the president spent much of Monday discussing with his team how to show that the streets of Washington were under control.

A former Trump campaign aide, Jason Miller, told the Post Monday that Trump’s walk to the church made sense for a president who was elected in part on law-and-order themes.

AD

“He’s not the hand-holder or consoler in chief,” Miller said. “He was elected to take bold dramatic action and that’s what he did.”

On Tuesday, Stephen Schneck, former head of Catholic outreach for President Obama and current executive director of the Franciscan Action Network, said he was “disgusted that the Knights would allow the Shrine to St. John Paul II to be used for what is transparently a Trump re-election campaign event."

AD

“Pope St. John Paul II was an ardent foe of racism. In his last visit to the United States the saint begged our nation to eradicate racism from its heart. One cannot imagine a worse insult to John Paul II’s memory than to hold a Trump re-election event at the saint’s shrine,” he told The Post in a statement.

AD