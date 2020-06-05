Jackson, 67, said he wanted to fill up his predominantly African American church in Beltsville, which seats about 1,200. But due to local restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Friday’s meeting will be small.

The first 15 minutes, which is scheduled to start at noon, is expected to be livestreamed on the White House as well the Harry Jackson Ministries Facebook and YouTube accounts. The remainder of the meeting will be private.

Jackson, who said his own father was held at gunpoint in 1953 by state troopers when he was involved in voter rights activism in Florida, said he thinks there has been an awakening across America to racial injustice in the wake of the killing in police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man from Minneapolis. Jackson, who has been part of Trump’s evangelical advisory group since his campaign, says he sees himself as an Old Testament prophet, urging the administration to implement lasting change.

“I think Trump is being confronted with an opportunity to really change history,” Jackson said.

On Thursday, Pence tweeted a photo showing that he met with a small group of people, including syndicated columnist Star Parker, Republican strategist Elroy Sailor and Kay Cole James, president of the Heritage Foundation and Candace Owens, a controversial commentator who said Floyd is “neither a martyr or a hero.”

Jackson, who has long been a friend of Republican candidates and conservative groups like Family Research Council, has spent years preaching about conservative causes, including against same-sex marriage ballot initiatives. In 2015, he said, he went through a “paradigm shift” after the shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. He attended marches in Ferguson and attempted to gather black and white clergy for a meeting with Rev. T.D. Jakes in Dallas.

Jackson said he has not been involved in the recent protests but would consider joining in. He said he wants to create gatherings in a town hall format where people can discuss the systemic issues facing people of color in America.

“I think blacks are waiting for every administration to treat them with an inclusive spirit and say literally, ‘What’s happening to you has been wrong,’ " Jackson said.

Aside from President Abraham Lincoln, Jackson said he believes Trump has done more for the black community than previous presidents because he has created economic opportunity for them -- at least until the widespread shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus. Jackson has been involved in previous criminal justice reform efforts by the administration, and he thinks this could be an opportunity for the president to make more strides.

Jackson plans to tell Pence that his recommendations include withholding of federal funds from police forces with bad track records, reprogramming how police officers do their job and educating Americans on civic engagement.

“Why can’t we police the police?” he said. “Many black people believe there are two police forces. The ones in white communities that show up and help. And the ones that show up in the black community and want to hurt and destroy. A black woman may feel like she would be sexually abused left alone with the wrong kind of cop. Black men might feel like they might die.”

He said the recent removal of a Confederate statue in Alexandria -- and plans to remove one in Richmond -- are positive steps since the statues evoke painful memories. He recalled how growing up, his family would drive from Ohio to Virginia for vacation and would have to travel during the early morning and arrive by afternoon.

“Bad things happened to blacks driving from the north to the south, and driving while black was still a real problem in America,” he said. “We’ve come a long way. But the dehumanizing treatment of black males especially I think is still a real problem.”

He also said that some conservative leaders have minimized the deaths of black Americans at the hands of police.

“Just saying it’s a small minority is not an excuse,” he said. “Comparing it with deaths of people in Chicago on a weekend is not really apples to apples.”

“America must apologize to the black community for this,” Jackson said. “The apology will have weight, if we change how we do business.”

At the same time, Jackson said he would not criticize Trump on any of his recent actions or responses to the protests, including the president’s statements that appeared to encourage shooting or sending dogs to attack people who are rioting and looting.

When Trump staged a photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Church earlier this week after federal police units forcible cleared protesters from the area, Jackson said, that was the president’s attempt to show his stance on religious liberty.

“I think he is voicing his desire to keep the church safe,” he said.

Jackson said that when he visited Trump at the White House on Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, the president quoted scripture and asked the pastor to pray a blessing.

Jackson, who was married for 41 years before his wife died in 2018, said that what needs to happen now is what needs to happen in marriage, where a husband has to show an ongoing expression of love for his wife and not simply occasionally say, “I love you.”

“I feel like blacks feel like they’ve been misused by the culture, Democrat and Republican, black, white and every other group has misused them,” he said. “This is a deep wound in the soul of African Americans.”

Jackson said that “law and order” is needed as well as justice reforms.

“I think that the average person in this season of tension doesn’t get the fact that we have this precarious balance of righteousness and justice,” he said. “Love your neighbor, be concerned about all humankind.”

Jackson called Floyd a modern-day Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African American youth beaten and murdered in Mississippi in 1955 after he was accused of offending a white woman.

“We have a moment in which one family’s pain has given us a prophetic sight into the injustice … that needs to be dealt with,” Jackson said. “The energy for America to be better and do better is going to have to come from the walls of the church to the community.”