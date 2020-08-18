But the normally serious and serene 60-year-old bishop is cautious about her high-profile appearance at a political party event.

“It’s not like someone said, ‘Oh, who was that nice bishop who was at the back of the McCain funeral procession?’ " she quipped, referring to the Washington National Cathedral service for the late senator in 2018.

“When you’re given an opportunity as a person of faith to offer a prayer in a public context, there is a risk because the perception is that you’re aligning with a party — but it’s also an opportunity,” Budde said. "It’s not an endorsement, not a speech. All of us are feeling like this is an opportunity to really take some significant steps forward on racial justice and equity.”

In her three decades in ministry, Budde (pronounced Bud-EE) has tried to stay away from partisan politics. Her two books focus on spiritual practice and growth. Her bio says she spends her free time riding her bike and cooking dinner for friends. When convention organizers suggested doing the benediction in front of St. John’s, she rebuffed the idea as “wildly inappropriate.”

What’s driving her, she says, is the new energy in America toward addressing inequities brought into focus by the coronavirus pandemic and by law enforcement killings of people of color.

“This moment is an opportune time, for our nation and our species. What we do, what lessons we learn are critically important,” she said. “I pray someday people will look back and say that this was the time when we finally dealt with some things.”

Her benediction will begin with words attributed to William Sloane Coffin Jr., an ecumenical minister and longtime peace activist who died in 2006. Coffin, whose words Budde says “are part of the rule of my life,” was known for his work against military intervention in conflicts including the Vietnam and Iraq wars.

It will end, she says, “evoking aspirations of Martin Luther King Jr., U.S. Rep. John Lewis and President Abraham Lincoln.”

“I wanted to invoke the grace of God that works in all of us. It gives the work back to us," she says. “This is a crucible time for everybody. I want to be on the side of the positive evolution of our people and our species.”

Budde says that’s what she felt she was doing when she stepped into the spotlight for a few days in June.

Trump had just visited St. John’s, which sits across from the White House, within Budde’s diocese. It was a day after the church basement was set on fire amid protests over the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Before walking across Lafayette Square to the church, Trump spoke about the importance of law and order. Federal troops then used force to clear demonstrators so Trump could stand in front of St. John’s, wordlessly holding a Bible aloft.

Some of his supporters saw symbolic support for religious institutions and righteous condemnation of rioting that dotted the summer protests. Trump was also vociferously and widely condemned — including by many religious conservative leaders — for what many saw as a crass use of scripture and a church building as a prop. He had not notified or asked Episcopal leaders about the appearance.

“I am outraged,” Budde told the Post shortly after his visit, pausing between words to emphasize her anger as her voice slightly trembled. “We need moral leadership, and he’s done everything to divide us.”

In the diocese, which includes the District and Maryland suburbs, Budde is known for overseeing 88 congregations and chairing a diocesan foundation that governs the Cathedral and three schools. In addition to racial equity and justice, Budde has prioritized social missions for the diocese gun control and immigration reform.

The Rev. Gabriel Salguero, founder of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition, gave an opening prayer at the convention Monday night. Other faith leaders scheduled to speak Thursday include Jerry Young of the Mississippi-based New Hope Baptist Church; Archbishop Elpidophoros, leader of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America; and Rabbi Lauren Berkun, vice president of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, the Religion News Service reported.

Also speaking Thursday are Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of the advocacy group NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice and a longtime Biden ally; the Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor at large of the Jesuit magazine America; and Imam Al-Hajj Talib ‘Abdur-Rashid, a Muslim social justice activist who leads the New York-based Mosque of Islamic Brotherhood.