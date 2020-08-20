But on Thursday, Brennan’s office announced the final plan approved by the Vatican’s Congregation of Bishops, which sharply reduces the money Bransfield was supposed to pay the diocese — money that was to be set aside for victims of abuse. The initial plan called for him to pay $792,638; the Vatican deal agreed to $441,000, according to a letter Brennan wrote to the diocese.

Brennan called last fall for Bransfield to lose his church-paid health care and the normal $6,200 per-month retirement package for bishops and instead receive the monthly stipend of a retired priest who had worked 13 years, about $736 per month. The Vatican deal means West Virginia will still cover Bransfield’s health insurance, and his monthly stipend was lowered to $2,250.

Brennan had also called for Bransfield to apologize to diocesan staff, Catholics of the diocese and those he allegedly sexually harassed “for the severe emotional and spiritual harm his actions caused.”

Bransfield’s “letter to the faithful,” dated Aug. 15, instead says he is sorry “for any scandal or wonderment caused by words or actions attributed to me.”

He acknowledges being reimbursed by the diocese for personal expenditures “that have been called into question as excessive.” He has “been advised” to pay back the money, his letter says, and “I have now done so even though I believed that such reimbursements to me were proper.” The church money he spent included a $15,000 gift to a cardinal in Rome to improve his apartment there and $4.6 million to renovate his Wheeling residence after a fire damaged one bathroom.

In the letter the Vatican approved, Bransfield said there are allegations that some priests and seminarians “feel sexually harassed.” He added: “Although that was never my intent, if anything I said or did caused others to feel that way, then I am profoundly sorry.”

At least six of Bransfield’s clerical assistants in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston “were broken by the experience” of their superior’s harassment, one of his assistants told investigators in the internal church investigation.

Bransfield has denied wrongdoing all along, and he expressed shock last fall at Brennan’s restitution proposal. Reached earlier this month by The Post, he declined to comment, saying only that he was confident a deal would be reached.

The Vatican media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why the Congregation of Bishops softened Brennan’s proposed restitution. Asked Thursday for comment about how Brennan felt, his office referred to his letter to the diocese, in which he said he had been able to offer “extensive input, as the representative of the Catholic people of the Diocese.” Brennan also cited “consideration of governing factors in both civil and canon law.”

Vincent DeGeorge, a former West Virginia seminarian who says Bransfield kissed and groped him and pressured him to sleep over and watch porn, wrote Thursday that his former bishop’s statement “does not meet the basic conditions of Catholic contrition, or apology.” The statement added: “In the Catholic tradition, we do not apologize for actions ‘attributed to’ us or for hypothetical ‘ifs.’ ”

DeGeorge also noted that the internal church investigation, called for by Pope Francis and carried out by five lay investigators, said its work left “significant reason for concern” that Bransfield in the past sexually abused minors.