In hindsight, Rapaport said, even going into that synagogue could have been dangerous; at 66, he is considered high risk. A month later, Rapaport’s brother died of complications from covid-19. Then his brother-in-law died.

Despite many deaths in the Hasidic Jewish community from the beginning of the pandemic to now, many of Rapaport’s neighbors in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park have continued to cast doubt on the severity of the virus and defy restrictions.

AD

AD

“There’s a perfect storm of misinformation,” said Rapaport, who this week said a special prayer for a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor who had been diagnosed with the virus.

And now, he said, members of the Hasidic Jewish community are deeply upset over new restrictions announced by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo earlier this week to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and they feel targeted by how the rules specifically single out houses of worship. Several synagogues and rabbis have filed a lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order to bar the state of New York from enforcing its restrictions, saying the limits disrupt the religious observance of tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews, “depriving them of their religious worship and holiday observance.”

Other faith groups and congregations have also challenged similar coronavirus restrictions across the country. On Thursday, the Catholic diocese of Brooklyn filed a separate lawsuit against Cuomo for closing churches in certain neighborhoods where coronavirus rates have spiked.

AD

AD

Sitting in his son’s dining room in the neighborhood of Borough Park on Wednesday, Rapaport said that many people in his community are angry with city officials who allowed massive Black Lives Matter protests but are now cracking down on their religious gatherings.

Rapaport pointed to a recent statement from Agudath Israel of America, an Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, that called Cuomo’s “unanticipated and draconian limitations” on synagogue attendance concerning. They said that although Cuomo said he had “a good conversation” with Orthodox Jewish leaders, it was “largely a one-way monologue.”

“It’s astounding,” Rapaport said. “They’re calling the governor a liar. You really have to convince the leadership here if you want something done.”

AD

Protests have broken out in every evening in this community. Earlier this week, a crowd of Hasidic Jewish protesters set fire to masks and attacked a photojournalist in Borough Park.

AD

Other Hasidic Jews outside Borough Park said the protests earlier this week were “repugnant,” and not in line with how Orthodox Jews conduct themselves, according to Motti Seligson, spokesman for Chabad, an organization of Hasidic Jews based in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. Many Hasidic Jewish communities, already feeling vulnerable and targeted from the pandemic itself, are then stigmatized by public officials, he said.

Recently, Seligson said, he was stopped by someone on the street and thanked for wearing a mask and felt visibly identifiable as someone who could be a carrier of a disease.

AD

“In many cases, there has been covid-19 shaming,” he said. “We should’ve been treated like any of the other minority communities.”

For public officials, the increase in infections in parts of Brooklyn and Queens is alarming. The city’s overall positivity rate for coronavirus been around 1 percent for more than two months but it has risen to above 3 percent in recent weeks, prompting the governor’s actions. If it continues to rise, it could cause the city to reverse course in its reopening efforts. Over the past week, the city has had an average of 1,325 cases per day, an increase of 68 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to data collected by the New York Times.

AD

AD

“This is about mass gatherings,” Cuomo said in a recent news conference. “And one of the prime places of mass gatherings are houses of worship.”

Cuomo’s new restrictions focus on clusters of cases and divides neighborhoods into zones; houses of worship in red zones are reduced to 25 percent capacity and 10 people maximum. In neighborhoods that do not have an assigned zone, indoor religious services are limited to 50 percent of the maximum occupancy for the room. Outdoor services have no restrictions.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio recently ordered the police to enforce public health guidelines, a crackdown that came at the end of Jewish High Holidays.

AD

City officials have also been distributing masks and literature in recent weeks, according to New York spokesman Patrick Gallahue. Ads about safety precautions and health guidance have been running since February in community media, he said. But the message is not necessarily getting through.

AD

In Borough Park, while watching his three children, whose schools are shut down, at a neighborhood playground, Boruch Lowen pulled a mask out of his pocket and said he puts it on when he is in a synagogue. He has trouble breathing with his mask on and feels dehydrated, he said, so he prefers not to wear it outside. His children had lanyards attached to masks, dangling from their necks.

Lowen said he doesn’t fear the virus, pointing to President Trump’s recent diagnosis and said there are newer treatments than there were earlier this year when thousands of people died in New York. Trump is a favorite among many here, where Hasidic Jews applaud Trump’s actions on Israel, specifically moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

AD

Lowen pulled a photo from his phone that showed an airplane full of people with masks contrasted by a photo of empty church pews. In his neighborhood, empty yellow school buses sat parked by shuttered yeshivas nearby.

AD

“They’re lying about the cases,” Lowen said of government officials. “It’s hard for the kids and it’s hard for the parents.”

The resentment toward the coronavirus restrictions is also fueled by past negative experiences with city and state officials. In April, de Blasio received backlash when he tweeted a warning toward those gathering in large groups, specifically naming “the Jewish community,” which some feared could spark anti-Semitism. Demographers believe Orthodox Jews make up only about 10 percent of American Jews.

AD

After a lawsuit was filed by two priests and three Orthodox Jews, a federal judge ruled in June that New York state was violating the First Amendment by restricting religious gatherings while simultaneously allowing both much larger protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

AD

A similar clash between Orthodox Jewish communities and public officials erupted in 2019 when large cases of the measles broke out due in part to resistance to vaccinations. Borough Park-based journalist Meyer Labin wrote that the high spread of the coronavirus in his community is due to a number of factors, including how many in the community have limited access to the Internet. The average Hasid comes into contact with hundreds of people daily and shutdowns bring up dark memories for descendants of Holocaust survivors.

The state’s first cluster during the pandemic earlier this year hit the modern Orthodox Jewish community in New Rochelle, N.Y., when dozens of members of a synagogue became infected in March. Ahead of High Holidays earlier this year, members of the modern Orthodox community said strict measures were put in place, including lists of participants for contact tracing and someone for mask compliance, reminding people to keep masks over their nose.

The recent rise in outbreaks have stoked tensions between different sects of Orthodox Jews, said Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, who is married to an ultra-Orthodox rabbi and writes for the Forward, a Jewish outlet. Community leaders in the Hasidic community have been casting blame on government officials and “much of this is a deliberate political move, a deflection of responsibility,” she said.

AD

Once gatherings in the city were permitted, hundreds of people gathered for weddings without distancing, she reported. Leaders, she said, have not done much to prevent more cases. Agudah’s pre-Rosh Hashanah message, for example, did not mention any health precautions before community members would be packing into synagogues, often without masks. But Chizhik-Goldschmidt says she has seen some signs that the uptick in infections is sinking in.