They are scheduled to publicly discuss the report and what it means for the country’s biggest faith group.

The report pressed the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to announce they had changed their schedule to allow for discussion. But nothing specific was on the table and the report itself, commissioned and funded by the Vatican, didn’t include any recommendations for specific actions.

AD

The discussion was to be guided by Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, the new president of the Conference.

Since they met a year ago, the bishops have also had to overhaul their three-year agenda, adding as top priorities how to best address the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as their response to racism and the anti-racism protests that have swept the country this year.

AD

They will discuss live Monday and Tuesday afternoons topics including whether to renew the ad hoc committee on racism they created in 2017. Gomez will speak, as will Christopher Pierre, the Vatican’s ambassador to the United States.

The Vatican report, which took two years to complete, concluded that multiple top clergy in the U.S. and Rome knew about rumors and reports of alleged sexual misconduct by McCarrick but generally either didn’t pass full details onto superiors, or opted not to investigate further.

AD

Last year, following the release of allegations against McCarrick involving adults and youths, as well as a massive grand jury report about clergy sexual misconduct in Pennsylvania, the bishops debated ways to hold themselves to account. Pope Francis in 2018 had stopped them from voting on a proposal to have lay people on panels investigating allegations against bishops.

AD

What they passed last year created a hotline for people to call with complaints about bishops. When the hotline receives a report, it will ordinarily relay it to a leading bishop in the region where the accused bishop works or worked. The bishop who receives the report will be responsible for reporting to law enforcement and to the Vatican, and for bringing in laypeople to help investigate the complaint. The measures also allow for bishops to direct the complaint calls to a layperson but didn’t require it.

The bishops will also discuss their newly-revamped plans for addressing the virus. Its impacts are vast, including harming parish giving — as many Catholic parishes still rely on weekly in-person tithing — and Catholic spiritual life, so rooted in the physical rite of receiving Communion.

AD

Patrick Markey, executive director of the Diocesan Fiscal Management Conference, said anecdotal information he’s getting from dioceses show things look “more promising than they did this summer.” The fact that many dioceses opened their schools in person — where many public schools did not — helped boost enrollment, as did federal unemployment and paycheck protection aid.

AD

“It gets more difficult moving forward if the unemployment rates stay high and families cannot pay tuition,” he said.

Many parishes moved to online giving, he said, which helped, but did not stave off many staff reductions or a “significant drop" in donations.

“The winter is looking bleak in this regard,” he said.

AD

Among the topics to be discussed regarding racism, said conference spokeswoman Chieko Noguchi, are ways to train Catholic school teachers and seminarians to teach about the church’s history regarding race.

On the topic of addressing abuse and accountability, some bishops will be raising a new proposal out of the University of Notre Dame to better-equip seminarians. The “A Call to Action” plan from the McGrath Institute would require, among other things: seminarians and seminary faculty to be consistently trained regarding reporting procedures for sexual harassment, a way for people to report to someone outside the seminary structure, and an independent process to support victims.