How restrictions on indoor gatherings will impact U.S. houses of worship of all kinds has been a question from the start of the pandemic, and with limits on the size of services and reopen dates varying by region, it has been hard to see a clear trend. However, many faith leaders worry that Americans who get out of the habit of attending regular in-person worship will simply stop altogether. That’s especially a concern for Catholics, who more than other faiths have depended on in-person, pass-the-basket donations. Other experts see spikes in Americans experimenting and becoming connected virtually to new services and believe that could drive interest — and money — into religious institutions in the future.

New research by the Center for Church Management at the Villanova University School of Business found in three dioceses that the average drop in collections was 7 percent after three years of relatively stable collections. The center projects that collections through June — the end of the next fiscal year — will decline on average in the dioceses by 24 percent.

The analysis, which looked at 169 parishes of different sizes, locations and backgrounds, found one in six experienced an increase in donations during the period reviewed. The center’s research looked at the last 15 weeks of fiscal year 2020, which is April through June. The projections extend through June 2021.

The center estimates one in five parishes will see collections drop 50 percent or more by next June — if they don’t adopt changes, in particular offering online worship, Bible study and other engagement.

“The parishes that were able to survive adopted digital technology immediately. ... The ones that didn’t are in bad shape — significantly bad shape,” said Matt Manion, the center’s faculty director. The center does academic research and also trains church leaders. “For some, you can’t go to Mass, and there isn’t much for you to do online,” but the parish is still asking for money. “If there is stuff online and outreach programs,” he added, that’s different.

The Villanova study concluded that online giving alone “does not matter.” Ninety-one percent of parishes in the study offer the option of online donations. “To our surprise, it had no statistically significant impact on collections. At this point, offering online giving is a must-have for parishes, but alone is not sufficient to survive the pandemic.”

Manion said the main point researchers took away from the study, which centered on dioceses in New Jersey, Massachusetts and North Carolina, was that “this doesn’t have to be a disaster. And if you’re not reaching out to folks, start doing that. Don’t wait six months.”

Donations by parishioners to their parishes is a major metric of Catholic giving, with implications for the entire Catholic Church. It can be as much as 60 or 70 percent of the budget of an individual parish, said Joseph Gillmer, the director of development for the Archdiocese of Washington. Parishes also send money to their dioceses, which direct funds to groups including Catholic Charities — which often is a major regional player in social services like helping the homeless — and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The Archdiocese of Washington, which covers the District and its Maryland suburbs, saw giving drop off an average of 30 percent in the early months of the shutdown, Gillmer said. However, through the fall, offertories have been off around 10 percent.

The good news, he said, is there has been new, substantial giving to new archdiocese-wide programs — expanded food pantries and a new landing page for all the parishes to spell out their specific needs. There has been nearly $2 million in giving to those additional programs, he said, and the annual bishop’s appeal is actually up over last year, to about $71,000.

“What we have found is while unemployment is very high, and for many this is a devastating time — demand is unlike anything we’ve seen in a generation — but for those who can make gifts, they are doing so at a larger pace than we normally see. Those who can are stepping up in a big way,” Gillmer said.

In the Arlington Diocese, which covers north and eastern Virginia, the annual offertory has declined by about 5 percent, from roughly $98 million to just over $93 million across all 70 parishes, according to spokeswoman Amber Roseboom.

“While some parishes have experienced larger drops in donations, due to the economic toll the pandemic is taking on families and months of families being unable to attend Mass in-person, other parishes have experienced increases in donations. We are optimistic that those parishes that have experienced decreases will continue to see their offertories rebound as more of the parishioners return to in-person Mass,” she wrote in a statement.

From March to September, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington provided more than $2 million in food, rent and utilities assistance to more than 15,000 households. That included 935,455 pounds of food worth $1,515,435 to 14,507 people, and $555,614 in rent and utility assistance to 519 households, she wrote. It wasn’t immediately clear how those costs compared with recent years.